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Malaysian football legend, 72, marries 20-year-old woman

The marriage took place on August 27, according to Aleef's younger brother, former national player and coach Datuk Yunus Aleef.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian football star Datuk Abah Aleef has married a 20-year-old woman at the age of 72, Malaysian media reported.

The marriage took place on August 27, according to Aleef's younger brother, former national player and coach Datuk Yunus Aleef.

Yunus said both families had agreed to the marriage and there had been no obstacles to the union.

Relatives and close family members congratulated the newlyweds and expressed their best wishes for the couple.

Yunus said his brother was likely on his honeymoon and had therefore not been answering phone calls.

A former teammate of Aleef also confirmed the authenticity of a photograph of the newlyweds that has gone viral on social media, but declined to provide details about the location of the wedding or the couple's private life.

Pictures from the wedding have circulated widely on social media.

Aleef played a key role during what is regarded as a golden era of Malaysian football in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He was part of the Malaysian team that qualified for the 1980 Moscow Olympics, although Malaysia later withdrew from the Games.

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