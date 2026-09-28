Pakistan wins gold medal in its category at World Chess Olympiad 2026

The Pakistan chess team secured first place in Category D after earning 12 match points and 162 game points.

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan: Pakistan won the gold medal in its category at the 2026 World Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The Pakistan chess team secured first place in Category D after earning 12 match points and 162 game points.

Pakistan drew its matches against Egypt and Yemen but suffered defeats against Colombia and South Africa.

The Pakistani team improved its position by 29 places during the Olympiad to secure the top spot in its category.

Chess Federation of Pakistan President Zeeshan Naqvi attended the closing ceremony and said government support would help Pakistan achieve further success in chess.

The 2026 World Chess Olympiad was held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.