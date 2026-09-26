World’s first Dyson AI toothbrush vanishes after user complaints

Dyson has acknowledged that some early units had a problem.

Dyson spent six years creating a high-tech toothbrush equipped with a tiny camera, machine learning and a precision water jet designed to clean between teeth.





But fewer than 30 days after its U.S. launch, the $499 device has become difficult to find in stores and online. The Dyson Camera Jet has disappeared from sales in several countries following customer complaints about water leaks, charging problems and toothbrushes that stopped working soon after use.





Dyson has acknowledged that some early units had a problem, but the company has not provided many details about what went wrong.





The company said a “single component issue” affected a limited number of units from early production batches. Dyson said it identified and separated the affected products.





However, the company has not revealed which component was involved, how many units were affected or what specific failure it caused. Dyson also said the Camera Jet has not been recalled.





Instead, the company blamed the limited availability on strong demand worldwide and efforts to expand production. Dyson expects the toothbrush to return to stores within the next few weeks.





The shortage has attracted attention because complaints appeared shortly after the product went on sale in the U.S.. Some customers reported water reaching the battery compartment.





The product was already one of Dyson’s most unusual launches. Its built-in camera scans the spaces between teeth, while machine-learning technology helps identify areas that need cleaning. A targeted liquid jet then shoots between the teeth.





Customers who purchased affected units are being offered support, with refunds available for eligible products. For shoppers still waiting to buy one.