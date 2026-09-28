U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict

The U.S. delegation recognized Pakistan’s long involvement in the Afghanistan conflict and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the country during the 20-year period.

RAWALPINDI: A U.S. commission reviewing America’s two-decade war in Afghanistan met on Monday, Sept. 28, with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at military headquarters in Rawalpindi, seeking Pakistan’s perspective on the conflict and its regional impact and the security challenges that followed.





The delegation from the U.S. Afghanistan War Commission was led by its Co-Chairs, Shamila N. Chaudhary and Dr. Colin F. Jackson. The meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ) came as the commission examines the United States' long military and diplomatic involvement in Afghanistan and assesses the decisions, challenges and consequences of the conflict.





According to Pakistan’s military public affairs office ISPR, the talks covered Afghanistan, regional security and Pakistan’s role during the war. Officials also discussed changes in the region’s security situation and developments inside Afghanistan.





Asim Munir shared Pakistan’s assessment of the security conditions that shaped the Afghanistan conflict and described the difficulties Pakistan experienced during the years of fighting in its neighboring country.





Asim Munir stressed that Pakistan’s regional experience should be included in a broader review of the war. He pointed to the security, diplomatic and strategic effects Pakistan faced as a result of the conflict and its aftermath.

The U.S. delegation recognized Pakistan’s long involvement in the Afghanistan conflict and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the country during the 20-year period, according to ISPR.





The officials also recognized Pakistan’s continued role in supporting efforts focused on regional peace and stability. The meeting gave the commission an opportunity to examine the Afghanistan war from the perspective of a neighboring country that was deeply affected by the conflict.





Pakistan’s experience could provide additional regional context as the United States reviews its military and diplomatic engagement in Afghanistan.