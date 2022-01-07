Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 07:35 pm

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Iphone 14 pro max price in Pakistan

Apple introducing a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series isn’t a new rumour, but another insider backed it up over the weekend. In his newest podcast Power On, Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg Editor who focuses in Apple goods, said he expects Apple to delete the notch on some 2022 models.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Expected Price in Pakistan is Rs. 269,999

Key Specifications:

Ram 6 GB
Processor Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + TOF
Front Camera 12 MP + SL 3D
Battery 3687 mAh
Display 6.7 inches

