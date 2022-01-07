Apple Reduces Price of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini
Apple, the tech giant based in the United States, has announced price reductions for some of its most popular iPhones. Some consumers may be able to afford these cellphones as a result of the price reductions.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini have all been reduced in price.
Those interested in purchasing one of these iPhones at the increased costs can do so through e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.
Here are the updates price of the above mentioned smartphones.
iPhone 11: The new price of Apple’s iPhone 11 64GB variant on Flipkart is Rs 49,900, while 128GB costs Rs 54,900. Moreover, 256GB variant of iPhone 11 is available at a price of Rs 62,900 on Amazon.
iPhone 12: People interested in iPhone 12 can get the 64GB (black) variant at a price of Rs 53,999 on Flipkart. Moreover, 128GB of the smartphone is available at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. On Amazon, the 128GB variant of iPhone 12 costs Rs 70,900.
iPhone 12 mini: The price Apple’s iPhone 12 mini 64GB variant has been dropped down to Rs 40,999 on Flipkart. The 128GB variant is available at a price of Rs 54,999, while 2256GB variant costs Rs 64,999 on Flipkart.
On Amazon, iPhone 12’s 64GB model costs Rs 53,900, and the 128GB is priced at 64,900
