Apple Reduces Price of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

Apple, the tech giant based in the United States, has announced price reductions for some of its most popular iPhones. Some consumers may be able to afford these cellphones as a result of the price reductions.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini have all been reduced in price.

Those interested in purchasing one of these iPhones at the increased costs can do so through e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Here are the updates price of the above mentioned smartphones.