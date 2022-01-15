Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 08:03 pm

Oppo A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A12 costs Rs. 24,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo A12 in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $155.

Oppo A12 – Another Variant With The Features That You Like

 

OPPO A12 Specifications

In addition to the recently announced flagship model Find X2 Series 5G, the latest compact family models, such as the future smartphone OPPO A12, are now accessible, with specifications and design coming out with absolutely no need to get fatigued. The smartphone is merely 165 grammes and measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm. The Oppo A12 is expected to have a 6.22-inch IPS display with HD resolution, according to rumours. It will sport a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and dual rear cameras of 13 MP + 2 MP. The Oppo A12 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, as well as 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 4230 mAh battery that will keep it running for a long period. The Oppo Sharp A12 will be powered by ColorOS 6.1.2, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The fingerprint sensor is situated at the back of the device for data security. The A12’s availability has yet to be announced by Oppo, so stay tuned with us for the most up-to-date information on the gadget. So, if you’re looking for a phone that offers everything you want in a phone, the new A12 is the way to go. There are customers who can’t afford pricey smartphones from Samsung and other manufacturers, thus the A12 will be a suitable option for them. Other brands, such as Samsung and Huawei, are currently working on high-end features and low-cost smartphones to help consumers who can only afford handsets like the A12. As a result, a good asset for the market with a reasonable price and good specs to attract the most attention. Customers who have been impacted by corona will find the next smartphone A12 by Oppo to be a decent choice.

 

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
Speed HSPA, LTE-A
Launch
Announced Released
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm (6.14 x 2.97 x 0.33 in)
Weight 165 g (5.82 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.22 inches, 95.0 cm2 (~80.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~276 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1″, 1.12痠, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 5 MP, f/2.0, 1/5″, 1.12痠
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery

