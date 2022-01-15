Oppo A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A12 costs Rs. 24,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Oppo A12 – Another Variant With The Features That You Like

In addition to the recently announced flagship model Find X2 Series 5G, the latest compact family models, such as the future smartphone OPPO A12, are now accessible, with specifications and design coming out with absolutely no need to get fatigued. The smartphone is merely 165 grammes and measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm. The Oppo A12 is expected to have a 6.22-inch IPS display with HD resolution, according to rumours. It will sport a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and dual rear cameras of 13 MP + 2 MP. The Oppo A12 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, as well as 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 4230 mAh battery that will keep it running for a long period. The Oppo Sharp A12 will be powered by ColorOS 6.1.2, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The fingerprint sensor is situated at the back of the device for data security. The A12’s availability has yet to be announced by Oppo, so stay tuned with us for the most up-to-date information on the gadget. So, if you’re looking for a phone that offers everything you want in a phone, the new A12 is the way to go. There are customers who can’t afford pricey smartphones from Samsung and other manufacturers, thus the A12 will be a suitable option for them. Other brands, such as Samsung and Huawei, are currently working on high-end features and low-cost smartphones to help consumers who can only afford handsets like the A12. As a result, a good asset for the market with a reasonable price and good specs to attract the most attention. Customers who have been impacted by corona will find the next smartphone A12 by Oppo to be a decent choice.