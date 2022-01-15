Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available. In Pakistan, it costs 32300 rupees. Samsung has a large number of faithful followers that eagerly await their new products, therefore the A12 will kick off the A-series in 2021. It’s a device in the low-to-mid price category.

The phone is powered by the Helio P35, a low-to-mid-range SoC that tries to optimise the phone’s performance. When it comes to day-to-day tasks, the smartphone will perform admirably. When playing video games on modest settings, you can expect good results.

The phone’s 4GB RAM RAM should be sufficient, and multitasking should be no problem. The storage is also satisfactory. Despite the fact that it is an older eMMC that is slower, it will suffice.

The phone has a 6.5-inch LCD display that provides an excellent viewing experience.

The phone’s cameras aren’t very good. They “do” capture images, but the genuine tone is frequently lost. Portraits are “alright,” but night photography is lacking.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000mAh. When used heavily, this phone will easily last a whole day.

After the A11, Samsung now introduces the A12, which will be the company’s new series. The smartphone’s specifications, according to the latest sources, indicate that it will be a mid-range device and the first in the series. The MediaTek Helio P35 chipset will be used in the Samsung Galaxy A12. The internal storage capacity of the upcoming smartphone is 64 gigabytes, which means there are two versions of Samsung’s Galaxy A12. One will be a low-cost phone, while the other will be more pricey. The dedicated slot can be used to expand the internal storage capacity of the next Samsung Galaxy A12’s device. So, whether you choose the cheap smartphone or the more costly edition of the Samsung Galaxy A12, storage will not be an issue. The smartphone has a total of 4 gigabytes of RAM. Both of the smartphone’s models have different RAM capacities. The new Samsung A12 comes with a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and full HD quality. A triple rear camera arrangement will be included on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone. The back camera’s main sensor will be 48 megapixels, the macro lens will be 5 megapixels, and the macro and depth sensors will be 2 megapixels each, as is customary. The front-facing camera on the Samsung Galaxy A12 is 8 megapixels. The new handset will include a slew of improvements that will improve both camera configurations’ image quality. The Galaxy A12 will contain a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner on the back to protect the device.

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, November 24
Status Available. Released 2020, December 21
Body
Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type PLS IPS
Size 6.5 inches, 106.7 cm2 (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF
5 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.2
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 15W

 

