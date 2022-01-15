Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available. In Pakistan, it costs 32300 rupees. Samsung has a large number of faithful followers that eagerly await their new products, therefore the A12 will kick off the A-series in 2021. It’s a device in the low-to-mid price category.

The phone is powered by the Helio P35, a low-to-mid-range SoC that tries to optimise the phone’s performance. When it comes to day-to-day tasks, the smartphone will perform admirably. When playing video games on modest settings, you can expect good results.

The phone’s 4GB RAM RAM should be sufficient, and multitasking should be no problem. The storage is also satisfactory. Despite the fact that it is an older eMMC that is slower, it will suffice.

The phone has a 6.5-inch LCD display that provides an excellent viewing experience.

The phone’s cameras aren’t very good. They “do” capture images, but the genuine tone is frequently lost. Portraits are “alright,” but night photography is lacking.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000mAh. When used heavily, this phone will easily last a whole day.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, November 24 Status Available. Released 2020, December 21

Body Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.35 in) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type PLS IPS Size 6.5 inches, 106.7 cm2 (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF

5 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.2 Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer