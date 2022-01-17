What to expect from Apple’s Spring event 2022

Are you anticipating the arrival of a new Apple product? To get your hands on the next “it” device from the Cupertino behemoth, you’ll have to wait until March or April. Although Apple has not revealed a date for its first major event in 2022, rumours suggest it will take place in March or April. Apple could reveal new items it wants to release in the near future at what is likely to be a virtual event. The third-generation iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, and next-generation iPad Pro are all expected to be released in the near future. Based on the latest stories and rumours, here’s what to expect from Apple’s first event of the year.

When is the next Apple event?

Every year, Apple hosts three to four events, including a sprint event. While the new iPhone will be released in September, the October event will primarily focus on Macs. While a spring event may not be as exciting as a September event, it is becoming increasingly crucial for Apple in terms of strategy. Although we don’t have a precise date for Apple’s first event in 2022, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts it will take place in March or April this year. The iPad Pro with M1 chip, an M1 iMac, an upgraded 4K Apple TV, and long-awaited AirTags were all shown at the Sprint event in 2021.

iPhone SE 3

The unveiling of the third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be the most significant news at Apple’s next presentation. The iPhone SE 2 was announced in 2020, but Apple opted not to release a version last year. According to many rumours, Apple is developing two alternative iPhone SE models, one with an iPhone 8-like design and upgraded internals, and the other with a more advanced design and a new design. The iPhone model for 2022, on the other hand, is reported to have an LCD display, 5G capability, and FaceID. This is the model that is expected to be released in March or April. Because of its low pricing, the iPhone SE has garnered a lot of traction in markets like India. To keep gadgets like the iPhone SE alive, Apple will stick to its formula. Our review of the 2020 iPhone SE can be found here.

iPad Air 5

In 2022, Apple has every incentive to release the next-generation iPad Air. The new iPad Air, which was released in late 2020, was a huge hit. We’re only speculating right now, but the iPad Air could be announced at Apple’s upcoming Spring presentation. Whatever chip ends up in the iPad Air 5 wouldn’t surprise us. The A15 Bionic CPU would boost the performance of the upcoming iPad Air to that of the iPad mini 6. There’s even speculation of 5G being built inside the iPad Air, however this is currently only a rumour. Check out our iPad Air 4 review.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro with the M1 chip from last year was unbelievably powerful, but developers were unable to take use of the desktop-class speed by creating “pro” apps. The new iPad Pro is expected this year, although it’s unclear whether it’ll be powered by the M1 Pro CPU or the yet-to-be-announced M2. According to Bloomberg, the upcoming iPad Pro may include a fresh design and support for wireless charging. Check out our review of the iPad Pro 2021.

Mac mini

This could be an opportunity for Apple to update its Mac computers, notably the Mac mini. Apple updated the Mac mini with the M1 CPU in 2022. A faster Mac mini is what we should expect now that Apple has introduced the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. For quite some time, the iPhone maker has been said to be working on a powerful Mac mini with a fresh look. The next Mac mini is said to have a plexiglass-like appearance on top and a new power cable that debuted with the M1 iMac.