iPhone 13 available at a price of Rs 50,000? Find Out

The latest iPhone 13 is on many Apple fans’ wish lists, but the price of the smartphone prevents everyone from purchasing it. However, that is no longer the case, as India iStore is currently providing a price on the iPhone 13 that you should not pass up. The smartphone’s normal price is Rs 79,900 in India for the base 128GB edition, but you can get it for Rs 50,900 via the India iStore. The website is giving a limited-time promotion that will be accessible just while supplies last.

Aside from the iPhone savings, the India store is also providing an exchange bonus of Rs 18,000, which sweetens the deal even more. However, the exchange incentive will be determined by the condition of your phone and the health of the battery. If it is relatively new, you should expect a low starting price. So, let’s have a look at the offer.

The iPhone 13 is available at a flat discount of Rs 5000 from the India iStore. But that’s not all. Buyers can also receive a Rs 6000 cashback if they buy with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, or SBI credit cards. When the reductions are applied, the phone costs Rs 68,900 for the 128 GB model. Buyers would receive up to Rs 18,000 in return for their previous handset, which could be an iPhone XR, iPhone 11, or even an iPhone 12. However, you would not receive the entire Rs 18,000 bonus. The value would be determined entirely by the condition of your phone and the year it was manufactured.

The offer is not limited to the phone’s 128GB variant; it is also valid on the 256GB and 512GB devices. The 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 60,900, down from Rs 89,900 and Rs 80,900 for the 512GB variant. The discount is also available in partner stores such as Aptronixindia, FutureWorld, and MyImagineStore, in addition to the India iStore.