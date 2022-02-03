Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

iPhone 13 available at a price of Rs 50,000? Find Out

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm
iPhone 13

iPhone 13 available at a price of Rs 50,000? Find Out

The latest iPhone 13 is on many Apple fans’ wish lists, but the price of the smartphone prevents everyone from purchasing it. However, that is no longer the case, as India iStore is currently providing a price on the iPhone 13 that you should not pass up. The smartphone’s normal price is Rs 79,900 in India for the base 128GB edition, but you can get it for Rs 50,900 via the India iStore. The website is giving a limited-time promotion that will be accessible just while supplies last.

Aside from the iPhone savings, the India store is also providing an exchange bonus of Rs 18,000, which sweetens the deal even more. However, the exchange incentive will be determined by the condition of your phone and the health of the battery. If it is relatively new, you should expect a low starting price. So, let’s have a look at the offer.

The iPhone 13 is available at a flat discount of Rs 5000 from the India iStore. But that’s not all. Buyers can also receive a Rs 6000 cashback if they buy with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, or SBI credit cards. When the reductions are applied, the phone costs Rs 68,900 for the 128 GB model. Buyers would receive up to Rs 18,000 in return for their previous handset, which could be an iPhone XR, iPhone 11, or even an iPhone 12. However, you would not receive the entire Rs 18,000 bonus. The value would be determined entirely by the condition of your phone and the year it was manufactured.

The offer is not limited to the phone’s 128GB variant; it is also valid on the 256GB and 512GB devices. The 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 60,900, down from Rs 89,900 and Rs 80,900 for the 512GB variant. The discount is also available in partner stores such as Aptronixindia, FutureWorld, and MyImagineStore, in addition to the India iStore.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S22: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is slated to go...
2 hours ago
Official Galaxy Tab S8 promos have arrived, confirming specifications and sale packages.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series will be released on...
3 hours ago
Apple Iphone 13 pro Price in Pakistan after Increased tax

Apply Iphone 13 pro: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13...
3 hours ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 3 2022

Today, 3 February 2022, you can get a free fire code. Garena...
4 hours ago
Whatsapp Reactions: WhatApp is Finally Introducing a Much Needed Chat Feature

Whatsapp Reactions: Reacting to communications is sometimes preferable to replying. This capability...
5 hours ago
Vivo V23 & V23 Pro Hands-On: Color-changing back and 50MP selfie camera

Vivo V23 & V23 Pro : The Vivo V series is best...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits
7 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon joyride, exploring the...
IOC awards Australian reporter with Women and Sport Award
8 mins ago
IOC awards Australian reporter with Women and Sport Award

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thursday announced...
Tonight Show
15 mins ago
Viral video: A performance by robot guests on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

Many outstanding performers from all over the world have appeared on The...
China issues plan for post-Olympics sports, culture, tourism development
16 mins ago
China issues plan for post-Olympics sports, culture, tourism development

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600