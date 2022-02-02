Samsung Galaxy S22 May be Less Expansive Than We Thought

We reported last month that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost roughly Rs. 170,000 in Pakistan. This speculation was based on the flagship handset’s European cost, but we now have a more exact value for Pakistan.

This is because Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who has always been extremely accurate with his leaks, has recently revealed the American pricing for the Galaxy S22. He claims that the vanilla S22 would start at $800, and given that Pakistan follows American pricing, we anticipate that it will cost roughly Rs. 140,000.

The $800 price tag is consistent with the Galaxy S21’s launch price, implying that earlier claims that the S22 will cost the same as the S21 were correct after all. According to Prosser, the S22 Plus will start at $999 and the S21 Ultra will cost $1,199 in the United States.

If the rumour is accurate, it is a wise decision by Samsung, since it faces stiff competition from the iPhone 13 series as well as the Google Pixel 6 series. Xiaomi 12 is also set to go global in the near future.

The leaker also provided the Galaxy S22 series’ debut and shipping dates. He claims that the flagship lineup will be available for pre-order on February 9th, but that only the S22 Ultra will begin arriving on February 25th. The S22 and S22 Plus are likely to be available later on March 11th.

You can see Jon Prosser’s detailed report in the video below.