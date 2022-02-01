Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:37 am

Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:37 am
Samsung Galaxy A30 Price

Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A30 is a mid-range smartphone by Samsung. It’s price in Pakistan is PKR 37999.

The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The phone was competitive when it originally came out, but in 2020, even the specs sheet looks dated. The 4 GB RAM is sufficient for multitasking, however the out-of-date eMMC storage makes programme loading slower.

The Exynos 7904, Samsung’s mid-range SoC, offers substantially lower threading power than certain other chipsets in 2020. You can play games on this device, but the experience will not be as seamless as you would expect.

The large screen and Samsung’s Super AMOLED technology are also pluses in this case. The screen looks nice and will provide an immersive experience for consumers who watch internet shows or movies on their phones.

The phone’s backside is outfitted with two cameras: a 16 MP main shooter and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens. Despite the fact that Samsung’s image processing algorithms are quite powerful, the A30 cannot take clean photos. They do a “okay-ish” job, but don’t expect anything spectacular.

The situation is no different with selfie cameras. The 16 MP selfie camera causes the image to appear overly processed. Colors merge together, and the image appears “over-beautified.”

The plastic rear of the smartphone lacks an oleophobic coating, so expect smudges all over the place. The design is also a little out of date, and the phone feels cheap in the hand.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 was a good gadget when it was released, but if you want to buy it in 2020, you should reconsider.

 

Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA, LTE-A
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2019, February
Status Available. Released 2019, March
Body
Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 in)
Weight 165 g (5.82 oz)
Build Front glass, plastic body
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
Chipset Exynos 7904 (14 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-G71 MP2
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 16 MP, f/1.7, PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 15W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 51 reviews.

 

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price in Pakistan Tecno Spark 8 Pro price...
6 hours ago
Vivo Y33s 5G to be Launched in February; Entry-level Specifications and Images Certified

The Vivo Y33s is a new 4G phone that has been released...
6 hours ago
Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Infinix Hot 9: This is the era of mobile...
6 hours ago
WhatsApp's 'Communities' feature may alter how groups operate

Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp is still working on a "Communities" feature that might...
7 hours ago
Vivo Y21T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The official pricing of the Vivo Y21t in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999....
8 hours ago
Huawei Nova Y9a launched with full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera

Huawei Nova Y9a is now available. In South Africa, Huawei has quietly...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bella Hadid pictures
9 mins ago
Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past. In recent...
20 mins ago
A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian...
FBR Draw list
31 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
FBR Draw list
33 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600