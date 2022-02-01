Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 is a mid-range smartphone by Samsung. It’s price in Pakistan is PKR 37999.
The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The phone was competitive when it originally came out, but in 2020, even the specs sheet looks dated. The 4 GB RAM is sufficient for multitasking, however the out-of-date eMMC storage makes programme loading slower.
The Exynos 7904, Samsung’s mid-range SoC, offers substantially lower threading power than certain other chipsets in 2020. You can play games on this device, but the experience will not be as seamless as you would expect.
The large screen and Samsung’s Super AMOLED technology are also pluses in this case. The screen looks nice and will provide an immersive experience for consumers who watch internet shows or movies on their phones.
The phone’s backside is outfitted with two cameras: a 16 MP main shooter and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens. Despite the fact that Samsung’s image processing algorithms are quite powerful, the A30 cannot take clean photos. They do a “okay-ish” job, but don’t expect anything spectacular.
The situation is no different with selfie cameras. The 16 MP selfie camera causes the image to appear overly processed. Colors merge together, and the image appears “over-beautified.”
The plastic rear of the smartphone lacks an oleophobic coating, so expect smudges all over the place. The design is also a little out of date, and the phone feels cheap in the hand.
The Samsung Galaxy A30 was a good gadget when it was released, but if you want to buy it in 2020, you should reconsider.
Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA, LTE-A
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, February
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, March
|Body
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|165 g (5.82 oz)
|Build
|Front glass, plastic body
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904 (14 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|16 MP, f/1.7, PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 15W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 51 reviews.
