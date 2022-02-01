Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A30 is a mid-range smartphone by Samsung. It’s price in Pakistan is PKR 37999.

The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The phone was competitive when it originally came out, but in 2020, even the specs sheet looks dated. The 4 GB RAM is sufficient for multitasking, however the out-of-date eMMC storage makes programme loading slower.

The Exynos 7904, Samsung’s mid-range SoC, offers substantially lower threading power than certain other chipsets in 2020. You can play games on this device, but the experience will not be as seamless as you would expect.

The large screen and Samsung’s Super AMOLED technology are also pluses in this case. The screen looks nice and will provide an immersive experience for consumers who watch internet shows or movies on their phones.

The phone’s backside is outfitted with two cameras: a 16 MP main shooter and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens. Despite the fact that Samsung’s image processing algorithms are quite powerful, the A30 cannot take clean photos. They do a “okay-ish” job, but don’t expect anything spectacular.

The situation is no different with selfie cameras. The 16 MP selfie camera causes the image to appear overly processed. Colors merge together, and the image appears “over-beautified.”

The plastic rear of the smartphone lacks an oleophobic coating, so expect smudges all over the place. The design is also a little out of date, and the phone feels cheap in the hand.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 was a good gadget when it was released, but if you want to buy it in 2020, you should reconsider.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Launch Announced 2019, February Status Available. Released 2019, March

Body Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 in) Weight 165 g (5.82 oz) Build Front glass, plastic body SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset Exynos 7904 (14 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G71 MP2

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 16 MP, f/1.7, PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0 Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 15W

