Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:10 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Samsung’s promo videos for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:10 am
Galaxy S22

Samsung’s promo videos for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 

As you are probably aware, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra today. Finally, the same naming approach for phones and tablets!

Samsung has created a slew of new promotional movies for all of its recently announced gadgets, and this is where you can see them all. Let’s start with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its “Unveiling” video:

Next up, the S22 Ultra “Official film”:

There’s also a longer S22 Ultra “Official introduction film”:

And then there’s the “Official Unboxing”:

Finishing off with the top of the line smartphone, there are two “Untold Stories”, the first about “Nightography”:

And the other one is all about “Vision Booster” and “Heat Solution”:

Moving on to the Galaxy S22 and S22+, their Unveiling video features the TV show Bridgerton… for some reason:

The obligatory “Official Unboxing” is also available:

And to round off the phones we have a guide on how to apply a screen protector, for those who need it:

Now let’s move on to software. Here’s Samsung “Galaxy Experience Film” about One UI 4:

And another one entirely dedicated to the hot buzzword du jour, privacy:

Speaking of buzzwords: “Galaxy for the Planet” featuring BTS:

 

Now it’s time to move on to the tablets, first there’s an “Untold Stories” feature starring both the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Tab S8 series:

 

Guess what? The S22 Ultra and Tab S8 Ultra are “Partners with The Batman”:

 

Then we get to the meat of things, with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Official Launch Film:

 

And the longer Official Introduction for the top of the line tablet:

 

If an unboxing is what you want, here’s one “Official Unboxing” video for all three tablets:

And finally, the Galaxy Unpacked Highlights:

 

That’s it for the videos. If you’re interested in Samsung’s newly announced flagship smartphones, don’t miss our hands-on review of the Galaxy S22 trio.

Read More

4 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been officially unveiled - the same formula, but better

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have been made public with the...
4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series pricing breakdown

Samsung Galaxy S22 : With the introduction of three new flagship phones...
5 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB costs Rs. 22,999. The retail...
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy...
7 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live – Galaxy S22 Updates and Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live – Galaxy S22 Updates and Tab S8...
7 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series

It's time for Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year. The new...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Galaxy S22
11 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra  review  

Introduction The Galaxy S22 family is here! Samsung's non-foldable top-shelf lineup for...
Galaxy S22
16 mins ago
PHOTOS: Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 and S22+ Price, and Specs

After great anticipation, lengthy speculation, and conspiracy theories surrounding the upcoming Samsung...
Meghan Markle
25 mins ago
Is Meghan Markle pursuing a ‘plot’?

Meghan Markle is believed to be following a "plan" in order to...
Kim Kardashian
28 mins ago
Kanye West expresses optimism for ‘change’ during Black Future Month

Kanye West recently gave a statement in which he expressed his support...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600