Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:05 am
Video of the disassembly of a Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

A new video provided by PBKreviews demonstrates the process of disassembling the Galaxy S22+ on video. The same YouTuber recently posted a durability test, which included scratch and burn tests on the phone.

After removing the rear panel’s adhesive, the camera hump and lenses emerge as a single assembly with the back plate, though they are removable if you take the time to heat up and separate the glue.

We can examine the phone’s internals after removing 19 screws and the NFC and wireless charging coils. The mainboard can be removed and inspected when the battery wires are disconnected. Only the wide and telephoto cameras are optically stabilised when looking at the camera assembly; the ultrawide camera does not have this feature.

The top and bottom speaker assemblies are taken apart and examined. The vibrating motor component is embedded into the lower speaker assembly, according to the YouTuber. To access the haptic motor, the speaker assembly must be disassembled.

Because there are no pull-tabs, the battery is removed after the daughterboards have been removed. Isopropyl alcohol is used to soften the glue before removing the battery. A few of extra antennae are now visible from here. These antennas are seen in smartphone models that support mmWave 5G communications.

Finally, disassembling the screen is simpler than in prior versions. After applying heat to the display’s perimeter, a plastic pry tool is used to remove the AMOLED screen from the frame. There is no flex cable connecting the display to the frame; instead, the display connector sits directly on the receiving connection, requiring the connection to click in as it is placed.

 

