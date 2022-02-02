Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The vivo Y15cost PKR 25,999. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM memory and an internal storage capacity of up to 64GB. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Helio P22 processor. The phone has a triple rear camera setup as well as a 16MP selfie camera. This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000mAh. The phone will be available in blue and red. If you want to see the most recent Vivo mobile phone prices in Pakistan,
Vivo Y15 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, May
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, May
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|190.5 g (6.74 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 pixels (~268 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Video
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 66 reviews.
