Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The vivo Y15cost PKR 25,999. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM memory and an internal storage capacity of up to 64GB. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Helio P22 processor. The phone has a triple rear camera setup as well as a 16MP selfie camera. This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000mAh. The phone will be available in blue and red.

Vivo Y15 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2019, May Status Available. Released 2019, May

Body Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight 190.5 g (6.74 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels (~268 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0 Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 66 reviews.

