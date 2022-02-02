Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:26 am

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:26 am
Vivo Y15

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The vivo Y15cost PKR 25,999. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM memory and an internal storage capacity of up to 64GB. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Helio P22 processor. The phone has a triple rear camera setup as well as a 16MP selfie camera. This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000mAh. The phone will be available in blue and red. If you want to see the most recent Vivo mobile phone prices in Pakistan,

 

Vivo Y15 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, May
Status Available. Released 2019, May
Body
Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
Weight 190.5 g (6.74 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels (~268 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0
Video
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 66 reviews.

 

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

Read More

5 hours ago
Tecno Spark 8C Price in Pakistan And Specifications

Tecno Spark 8C Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Tecno Spark 8C...
5 hours ago
Tecno Spark 8C Debuts with a 90Hz Screen and Bold Design, Entry Level Specs

In Africa, Tecno has just released a new low-cost Spark phone. The...
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra to Feature 45W Charging; Galaxy S22 Limited to 25W

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is maybe their most widely leaked range of...
8 hours ago
Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 8: This is the era of mobile...
11 hours ago
WhatsApp's 'Delete for Everyone' feature may be extended to more than two days

WhatsApp is apparently working on increasing the time limit for the 'Delete...
11 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 May be Less Expansive Than We Thought

We reported last month that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost roughly...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes
24 mins ago
PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes Today 3 February 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes: Pubg is one of the most entertaining...
Garena Free Fire Redeem
46 mins ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 3 2022

Today, 3 February 2022, you can get a free fire code. Garena...
1 hour ago
KIA Cerato Price in Pakistan | Specs and Features

Despite the recent arrival of a slew of SUVs onto the local...
US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks
1 hour ago
US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks

DUBAI, Feb 2, 2022 (AFP) - The United States will send a warship...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600