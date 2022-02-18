Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Getting Run Over by a Car and Surviving

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:30 am
Samsung Galaxy S22

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Getting Run Over by a Car and Surviving

The recently released Galaxy S22 trio’s Ultra edition has passed a severe durability test. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was recently ran over by a car as part of a durability test and emerged unscathed, lending weight to the Ultra in its name.

The smartphone was put through a series of tests, including water resistance, and emerged as an all-arounder thanks to the smartphone’s robust metal alloy chassis made of Armor Aluminum. We also know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides and is as sturdy and scratch-proof as advertised.

When put through the same testing, the newly introduced Armour Aluminum Frame of the Galaxy S22 Ultra clearly outperforms that of last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, as it displayed less scuffing and scratching.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s IP68 water-resistance capacity was also tested as part of the test, and it remained unaffected even after being submerged in water. Although being rolled over by a car is not conclusive confirmation of the smartphone’s durability, we are certain that it will exceed its predecessors in drop tests.

Read More

1 day ago
Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs

In Pakistan, the Tecno Spark 6 costs Rs. 19,599. The retail pricing...
1 day ago
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail...
1 day ago
Samsung is set to reveal foldable phones just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Samsung has confirmed that a totally virtual keynote would be held on...
1 day ago
Oppo to Unveil Find X5 Series on February 24th

Oppo has finally handed out formal invites to the launch event for...
1 day ago
Xiaomi's New Foldable Phone Will Be Available in Q2 2022

The Mix Fold, Xiaomi's first foldable phone, was unveiled last year. It,...
2 days ago
The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming comes with SD 8 Gen 1 and 120W charging

Xiaomi held an event in China earlier today to unveil the Redmi...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Anti-Bushra Bibi drive: Court asks FIA to submit record of PML-N activist

A Sessions Court on Friday sought record from the Federal Investigation Agency...
27 mins ago
CTD arrests terrorist in Chaman

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a suspected terrorist after heavy exchange...
Wordle Answer Today
38 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 19th February #245 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 245 that was released today, February 19,...
'Noori' singer Ali Noor accused of sexual harassment; Ayesha unveils WhatsApp chat 
44 mins ago
‘Noori’ singer Ali Noor accused of sexual harassment; Ayesha unveils WhatsApp chat 

Pakistani singer Ali Noor has been accused of sexual harassment by journalist...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600