WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Getting Run Over by a Car and Surviving

The recently released Galaxy S22 trio’s Ultra edition has passed a severe durability test. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was recently ran over by a car as part of a durability test and emerged unscathed, lending weight to the Ultra in its name.

The smartphone was put through a series of tests, including water resistance, and emerged as an all-arounder thanks to the smartphone’s robust metal alloy chassis made of Armor Aluminum. We also know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides and is as sturdy and scratch-proof as advertised.

When put through the same testing, the newly introduced Armour Aluminum Frame of the Galaxy S22 Ultra clearly outperforms that of last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, as it displayed less scuffing and scratching.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s IP68 water-resistance capacity was also tested as part of the test, and it remained unaffected even after being submerged in water. Although being rolled over by a car is not conclusive confirmation of the smartphone’s durability, we are certain that it will exceed its predecessors in drop tests.