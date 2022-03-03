Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme C21 Price

In Pakistan, the Realme C21 costs Rs. 21,599. The retail price of Realme mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Realme C21 in Pakistan is Rs. 21,599.

Price of Realme in USD is $134.

Smart technology Realme is releasing the C21 smartphone to the public. The C20 was introduced by this Chinese company in January of this year, and Realme will unveil its successor in three days. All of the specifications for this phone are now available on AliExpress, as is the price. The Realme C21 will be the name of this smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G35. The new Realme C21 features a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new upcoming smartphone has a 6.52-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and this device Realme C21 will have a fingerprint sensor. This upcoming device also includes a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The upcoming new Realme sharp C21 is packed with 4 gigabytes RAM, which is the highest point of RAM used in this smartphone, so you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast speed because of its powerful RAM. Realme C21 has 64 gigabytes of storage, which means your data capacity is limitless. The smartphone has a Triple Camera setup on the back.The smartphone C21’s primary sensor will be 13 megapixels. 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels. The selfie shooter in this phone C21 will be 5 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing with this new C21. The smartphone has a powerful battery that will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery in C21 by Realme, which will support 10W fast charging. When the Realme C21 is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Realme C21 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, March 05 Status Available. Released 2021, March 05

Body Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm (6.50 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight 190 g (6.70 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~80.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, Realme UI Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Charging 10W

Reverse charging