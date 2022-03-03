Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme C21 Price
In Pakistan, the Realme C21 costs Rs. 21,599. The retail price of Realme mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Smart technology Realme is releasing the C21 smartphone to the public. The C20 was introduced by this Chinese company in January of this year, and Realme will unveil its successor in three days. All of the specifications for this phone are now available on AliExpress, as is the price. The Realme C21 will be the name of this smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G35. The new Realme C21 features a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new upcoming smartphone has a 6.52-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and this device Realme C21 will have a fingerprint sensor. This upcoming device also includes a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The upcoming new Realme sharp C21 is packed with 4 gigabytes RAM, which is the highest point of RAM used in this smartphone, so you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast speed because of its powerful RAM. Realme C21 has 64 gigabytes of storage, which means your data capacity is limitless. The smartphone has a Triple Camera setup on the back.The smartphone C21’s primary sensor will be 13 megapixels. 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels. The selfie shooter in this phone C21 will be 5 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing with this new C21. The smartphone has a powerful battery that will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery in C21 by Realme, which will support 10W fast charging. When the Realme C21 is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.
Realme C21 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March 05
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, March 05
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm (6.50 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|190 g (6.70 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~80.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Realme UI
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Charging 10W
Reverse charging
