Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:00 pm
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:00 pm
vivo Y15

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected to cost PKR 25,999. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM memory and an internal storage capacity of up to 64GB. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Helio P22 processor. The phone has a triple rear camera configuration as well as a 16MP front camera. This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000mAh. The phone will be available in blue and red. If you want to see the most recent Vivo mobile phone prices in Pakistan, simply click on the link.

  • Retail Price of Vivo Y15 in Pakistan is Rs. Discontinued.
  • Retail Price of Vivo in USD is $0.

Vivo, the tech giant, will release the Y15 in India very soon, as the business has just unveiled its previous model 17. This is claimed to be the less expensive version of the previous one. What makes this Vivo Y15 stand out is its back camera arrangement, which includes three sensors. It will make its debut with a 6.35-inch screen. IPS LCD technology will be used for the display screen. So the Vivo Y15 will provide you with full HD as well as a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. The front-facing camera is housed in the waterdrop notch. The smartphone will be powered by Android 9 Pie. The Helio P35 SoC will power the Vivo Y15. This is a strong processor that will be combined with 4 gigabytes of RAM to provide speedy multitasking execution. Vivo’s new Y15 comes with 64GB of native storage. The storage is adequate, but the microSD slot allows you to enhance the smartphone’s memory capacity. Vivo is working on a back camera system for the forthcoming Y15, a mid-range device that will include a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor in the pack will be 13 megapixels, the secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and the third sensor in the Y15 will be 2 megapixels. The selfie camera will have a resolution of 20 megapixels. The device also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Although the Y15 will not have an in-display fingerprint scanner, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is still a viable option. Furthermore, the company’s forthcoming berry, known as the Y15, will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The handset’s bezels will be similar to those of its predecessor, which implies that the Y15 from Vivo will feature narrow bezels on three sides but a bigger bottom. The phone will be available in two colours: Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple. Vivo Y15 will gain a reputation similar to other smartphones in its class.

Vivo Y15 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, May
Status Available. Released 2019, May
Body
Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
Weight 190.5 g (6.74 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels (~268 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0
Video
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 66 reviews.

 

 

