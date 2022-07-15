Apple MacBook Air M2 price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple announced that the Apple MacBook Air with the M2 chipset is now available in the most populated state in South Asia.

The new Apple MacBook Air was revealed at WWDC 22 earlier this year. Alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple introduced a new MacBook Air with an M2 processor. In contrast to the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Air M2 gained substantial improvements over its predecessor.

Apple MacBook Air, the Air M2 has a completely redesigned design. Apple also improved the laptop’s webcam and added a new charging port. Let’s examine the device’s India pricing, specifications, and other pertinent information.

Apple MacBook Air M2 price in Pakistan

Apple MacBook Air M2 price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 260,000.

Specifications

Apple M2 chip

8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

8-core GPU

100GB/s memory bandwidth

Media engine

Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW

Video encode engine

ProRes encode and decode engine

Configurable to:

M2 with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

Display

Liquid Retina display

6-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology;

2560-by-1664 native resolution at 224 pixels per inch with

support for 1 billion colors

2560-by-1664 native resolution at 224 pixels per inch with support for 1 billion colors 500 nits brightness

Wide color (P3)

True Tone technology

Battery and Power

Up to 15 hours wireless web

6-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery

30W USB-C Power Adapter (included with M2 with 8-core GPU)

35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter (included with M2 with 10-core GPU and 512GB storage, configurable with M2 with 8-core GPU)

USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable

Charging and Expansion

MagSafe 3 charging port

3.5 mm headphone jack

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for:

Charging

DisplayPort

Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)

USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)

Memory

8GB

8GB unified memory

Configurable to:

16GB or 24GB

Storage

256GB

256GB SSD

Configurable to:

512GB, 1TB, or 2TB

512GB

512GB SSD

Configurable to:

1TB or 2TB

Keyboard and Trackpad

Backlit Magic Keyboard with:

Touch ID

Ambient light sensor

Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing, and Multi-Touch gestures

Wireless

Wi-Fi

11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking

IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

Camera

1080p

1080p FaceTime HD camera

Advanced image signal processor with computational video

Audio

Four-speaker sound system

Wide stereo sound

Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers

Three-mic array with directional beamforming

5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones

Display Support

Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at 1 billion colors and:

One external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz

Thunderbolt 3 digital video output

Native DisplayPort output over USB‑C

Video Playback

Supported formats include HEVC, H.264, and ProRes

Audio Playback

Supported formats include AAC, MP3, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos

Operating Requirements

Line voltage: 100V to 240V AC

50° to 95° F (10° to 35° C) Operating temperature: 50° to 95° F (10° to 35° C)

–13° to 113° F (–25° to 45° C) Storage temperature: –13° to 113° F (–25° to 45° C)

0% to 90% noncondensing Relative humidity: 0% to 90% noncondensing

tested up to 10,000 feet Operating altitude: tested up to 10,000 feet

15,000 feet Maximum storage altitude: 15,000 feet

Size and Weight

Height: 44 inch (1.13 cm)

97 inches (30.41 cm) Width: 97 inches (30.41 cm)

46 inches (21.5 cm) Weight:7 pounds (1.24 kg)