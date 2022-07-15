Apple MacBook Air M2 price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple announced that the Apple MacBook Air with the M2 chipset is now available in the most populated state in South Asia.
The new Apple MacBook Air was revealed at WWDC 22 earlier this year. Alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple introduced a new MacBook Air with an M2 processor. In contrast to the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Air M2 gained substantial improvements over its predecessor.
Apple MacBook Air, the Air M2 has a completely redesigned design. Apple also improved the laptop’s webcam and added a new charging port. Let’s examine the device’s India pricing, specifications, and other pertinent information.
Apple MacBook Air M2 price in Pakistan
Apple MacBook Air M2 price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 260,000.
Specifications
Apple M2 chip
8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
8-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
100GB/s memory bandwidth
Media engine
Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW
Video decode engine
Video encode engine
ProRes encode and decode engine
Configurable to:
M2 with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU
Display
Liquid Retina display
6-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1664 native resolution at 224 pixels per inch with support for 1 billion colors
500 nits brightness
Wide color (P3)
True Tone technology
Battery and Power
Up to 18 hours Apple TV app movie playback
Up to 15 hours wireless web
6-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery
30W USB-C Power Adapter (included with M2 with 8-core GPU)
35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter (included with M2 with 10-core GPU and 512GB storage, configurable with M2 with 8-core GPU)
USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable
Fast-charge capable with 67W USB-C Power Adapter
Charging and Expansion
MagSafe 3 charging port
3.5 mm headphone jack
Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for:
Charging
DisplayPort
Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)
USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)
USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)
Memory
8GB
8GB unified memory
Configurable to:
16GB or 24GB
Storage
256GB
256GB SSD
Configurable to:
512GB, 1TB, or 2TB
512GB
512GB SSD
Configurable to:
1TB or 2TB
Keyboard and Trackpad
Backlit Magic Keyboard with:
78 (U.S.) or 79 (ISO) keys including 12 full-height function keys and 4 arrow keys in an inverted-T arrangement
Touch ID
Ambient light sensor
Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing, and Multi-Touch gestures
Wireless
Wi-Fi
11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking
IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
Camera
1080p
1080p FaceTime HD camera
Advanced image signal processor with computational video
Audio
Four-speaker sound system
Wide stereo sound
Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers
Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max
Three-mic array with directional beamforming
5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones
Display Support
Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at 1 billion colors and:
One external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz
Thunderbolt 3 digital video output
Native DisplayPort output over USB‑C
VGA, HDMI, DVI, and Thunderbolt 2 output supported using adapters (sold separately)
Video Playback
Supported formats include HEVC, H.264, and ProRes
HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
Audio Playback
Supported formats include AAC, MP3, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos
Operating Requirements
Line voltage:100V to 240V AC
Frequency:50Hz to 60Hz
Operating temperature:50° to 95° F (10° to 35° C)
Storage temperature:–13° to 113° F (–25° to 45° C)