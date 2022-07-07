Advertisement
HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Huawei will unveil the Mate 30 Pro. This Chinese tech powerhouse has been introducing top-notch smartphones and giving its rivals a hard time. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be a flagship this year. Manufacturers are eager to launch all new technologies, therefore Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro surprised everyone. Penta back camera is the highlight of this new phone. It’s the second phone with five rear sensors. Huawei Mate 30 isn’t the only phone with five rear cameras; Nokia 9 PureView has the same technology.

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIEMUI 10
Dimensions158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm
Weight198 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G76 MP16
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1176 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3, HDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF, Laser AF + 3D TOF camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 32 MP, (wide) + 3D TOF camera, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 40W, Fast wireless charging 27W

Price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999

Also Read

Huawei Mate 50 specs and price in Pakistan
Huawei Mate 50 specs and price in Pakistan

Chinese company Huawei is planning to launch a new flagship smartphone of...

