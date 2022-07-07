HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Mate 50 specs and price in Pakistan
Chinese company Huawei is planning to launch a new flagship smartphone of...
Huawei will unveil the Mate 30 Pro. This Chinese tech powerhouse has been introducing top-notch smartphones and giving its rivals a hard time. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be a flagship this year. Manufacturers are eager to launch all new technologies, therefore Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro surprised everyone. Penta back camera is the highlight of this new phone. It’s the second phone with five rear sensors. Huawei Mate 30 isn’t the only phone with five rear cameras; Nokia 9 PureView has the same technology.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10
|Dimensions
|158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP16
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1176 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3, HDR10
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF, Laser AF + 3D TOF camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, (wide) + 3D TOF camera, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W, Fast wireless charging 27W
Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999
