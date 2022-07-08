Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Four smartphones—the Note 12, Note 12 G96, Note 12i, and Note 12 VIP—were previously part of Infinix‘s Note 12 portfolio.

As of today, the firm has added the Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G, bringing the total to six.

Although the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G share many of the same specifications, they feature distinct memory setups and camera systems.

While the Pro edition has 8GB (+5GB virtual) RAM and 128GB of storage, the vanilla model only has 6GB (+3GB virtual) RAM and 64GB of storage. Each device has a specific microSD card slot that can accommodate up to 2TB of storage.

On the back of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, there is a 108MP primary camera, along with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. On the other side, the Note 12 5G has a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and an “AI Lens.”

Even though the vanilla model’s size and battery capacity are the same as the Pro versions, it weighs two grams less at 186g (5,000 mAh). You may charge up to 33W each minute.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Specifications:

PERFORMANCE Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Builtin 8GB 128GB

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 120Hz Screen Size 6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~387 ppi density)

BUILD Dimensions 173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm (6.81 x 3.09 x 0.34 in) Weight 209 (7.37 oz) Color MithrilGrey, HazeGreen, MistBlue

REAR CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video Yes

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP Video [email protected]

BATTERY USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

GENERAL Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) OS Android 11, XOS 8 WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetoth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio Sensor Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

