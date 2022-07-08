Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement

Four smartphones—the Note 12, Note 12 G96, Note 12i, and Note 12 VIP—were previously part of Infinix‘s Note 12 portfolio.

As of today, the firm has added the Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G, bringing the total to six.

Although the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G share many of the same specifications, they feature distinct memory setups and camera systems.

While the Pro edition has 8GB (+5GB virtual) RAM and 128GB of storage, the vanilla model only has 6GB (+3GB virtual) RAM and 64GB of storage. Each device has a specific microSD card slot that can accommodate up to 2TB of storage.

On the back of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, there is a 108MP primary camera, along with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. On the other side, the Note 12 5G has a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and an “AI Lens.”

Advertisement

Even though the vanilla model’s size and battery capacity are the same as the Pro versions, it weighs two grams less at 186g (5,000 mAh). You may charge up to 33W each minute.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Specifications:

Advertisement

PERFORMANCE

ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Builtin8GB 128GB

DISPLAY

Advertisement
TypeIPS LCD, 120Hz
Screen Size6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels (~387 ppi density)
Advertisement

BUILD

Dimensions173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm (6.81 x 3.09 x 0.34 in)
Weight209 (7.37 oz)
ColorMithrilGrey, HazeGreen, MistBlue

REAR CAMERA

Advertisement
Triple64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesQuad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
VideoYes
Advertisement

SELFIE CAMERA

Single16 MP
Video[email protected]
Advertisement

BATTERY

USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
BatteryLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Advertisement

GENERAL

TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
OSAndroid 11, XOS 8
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
SensorFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Advertisement

 

Also Read

Infinix Note 13 specs & price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 13 specs & price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 13 Series has been launched by Infinix. It has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story