Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Infinix Note 13 specs & price in Pakistan
The Infinix Note 13 Series has been launched by Infinix. It has...
Four smartphones—the Note 12, Note 12 G96, Note 12i, and Note 12 VIP—were previously part of Infinix‘s Note 12 portfolio.
As of today, the firm has added the Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G, bringing the total to six.
Although the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G share many of the same specifications, they feature distinct memory setups and camera systems.
While the Pro edition has 8GB (+5GB virtual) RAM and 128GB of storage, the vanilla model only has 6GB (+3GB virtual) RAM and 64GB of storage. Each device has a specific microSD card slot that can accommodate up to 2TB of storage.
On the back of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, there is a 108MP primary camera, along with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. On the other side, the Note 12 5G has a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and an “AI Lens.”
Even though the vanilla model’s size and battery capacity are the same as the Pro versions, it weighs two grams less at 186g (5,000 mAh). You may charge up to 33W each minute.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Specifications:
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Builtin
|8GB 128GB
|Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz
|Screen Size
|6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~387 ppi density)
|Dimensions
|173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm (6.81 x 3.09 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|209 (7.37 oz)
|Color
|MithrilGrey, HazeGreen, MistBlue
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|Yes
|Single
|16 MP
|Video
|[email protected]
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Battery
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|OS
|Android 11, XOS 8
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetoth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|Sensor
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.