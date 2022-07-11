Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12i specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12i specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12i specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12i

Advertisement

Infinix will shortly release its Note 12i. The business is developing a mid-range Note smartphone. Infinix Note 12i is the new phone. The upcoming phone will use the Helio G85 SoC (12nm). This smartphone’s processor is powerful. Infinix’s Note 12i features an Octa-Core CPU. The phone has a 6.82-inch screen and 720 x 1640-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Note 12i will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Infinix Note 12i’s GPU is Mali-G52. This phone has 4GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. Infinix 12i has 128 GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff.

Infinix Note 12i specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForce Black, Snowfall
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999

Also Read

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Four smartphones—the Note 12, Note 12 G96, Note 12i, and Note 12...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story