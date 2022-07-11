Infinix Note 12i specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs
Four smartphones—the Note 12, Note 12 G96, Note 12i, and Note 12...
Infinix will shortly release its Note 12i. The business is developing a mid-range Note smartphone. Infinix Note 12i is the new phone. The upcoming phone will use the Helio G85 SoC (12nm). This smartphone’s processor is powerful. Infinix’s Note 12i features an Octa-Core CPU. The phone has a 6.82-inch screen and 720 x 1640-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Note 12i will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Infinix Note 12i’s GPU is Mali-G52. This phone has 4GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. Infinix 12i has 128 GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of stuff.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Force Black, Snowfall
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999
