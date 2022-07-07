Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i...
Infinix will shortly debut Zero 5G. Infinix is developing a 5G phone. Play Console’s database revealed the company’s upcoming smartphone. Infinix Zero 5G is a midrange smartphone. The smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset, the most powerful on the market, and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali G68. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch screen and 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Zero 5G boasts a high-quality IS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, NO (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999
