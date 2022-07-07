Advertisement
Edition: English

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Zero 5G

Infinix will shortly debut Zero 5G. Infinix is developing a 5G phone. Play Console’s database revealed the company’s upcoming smartphone. Infinix Zero 5G is a midrange smartphone. The smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset, the most powerful on the market, and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali G68. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch screen and 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Zero 5G boasts a high-quality IS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Infinix Zero 5G specs

 

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, NO (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999

Also Read

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i...

