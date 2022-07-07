Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix will shortly debut Zero 5G. Infinix is developing a 5G phone. Play Console’s database revealed the company’s upcoming smartphone. Infinix Zero 5G is a midrange smartphone. The smartphone has a Dimensity 900 chipset, the most powerful on the market, and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali G68. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch screen and 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Zero 5G boasts a high-quality IS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Infinix Zero 5G specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby, NO (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999

