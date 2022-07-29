Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Intel shares Arc Alchemist specifics but remains mute on one item

Intel shares Arc Alchemist specifics but remains mute on one item

Articles
Advertisement
Intel shares Arc Alchemist specifics but remains mute on one item

Intel’s Arc A750 graphics card offers 85 to 100 FPS on default

Advertisement
  • Graphics card is powered by Core i9-12900K CPU and Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.
  • Intel’s Arc A750 graphics card offers 85 to 100 FPS on default.
  • Intel has only launched the Intel Arc Alchemist in China.
Advertisement

The recent Intel video showed one of their Arc Alchemist graphics cards, the Arc A750 in action.

According to Digital Trends, the video shows the Intel Arc card running Death Stranding with outstanding frame rates ranging from 85 to 100 on the default setting.

The graphics card is powered by a Core i9-12900K CPU and an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard. With a dual monitor system consisting of an Acer 4K 120Hz model and an Alienware QD-OLED display. The Acer display was clearly used by Intel to test the variable refresh rates (VRR) capabilities. With which the A750 is completely compatible.

The A750 can also support HDMI 2.1, and manufacturers will be able to add a protocol converter to convert a DisplayPort 1.4 to HDMI 2.1.

The main issue with this presentation isn’t what was presented, but what wasn’t, namely the release date.

So yet, Intel has only launched the Intel Arc Alchemist in China, with a limited sale in India. But there’s no indication yet on a worldwide release date. And, given that Team Blue faces fierce competition from Team Red, the fact that we don’t know when these cards will be released is concerning.

Advertisement

Some people also think that the Arc cards aren’t as fast as we thought, which would be another disaster if it’s true. Even though the assumption was based on the A380, it might also be true for other planes.

The only way we’ll know is if we get our hands on these cards and test them ourselves, so perhaps Intel will give us a clear release date soon.

Also Read

Latest Intel graphics drivers support Windows 11 version 22H2
Latest Intel graphics drivers support Windows 11 version 22H2

One set (version 31.0.101.2111) targets legacy products. Both versions address a crash...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story