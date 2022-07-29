Intel shares Arc Alchemist specifics but remains mute on one item

Graphics card is powered by Core i9-12900K CPU and Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

Intel’s Arc A750 graphics card offers 85 to 100 FPS on default.

Intel has only launched the Intel Arc Alchemist in China.

Advertisement

The recent Intel video showed one of their Arc Alchemist graphics cards, the Arc A750 in action.

According to Digital Trends, the video shows the Intel Arc card running Death Stranding with outstanding frame rates ranging from 85 to 100 on the default setting.

The graphics card is powered by a Core i9-12900K CPU and an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard. With a dual monitor system consisting of an Acer 4K 120Hz model and an Alienware QD-OLED display. The Acer display was clearly used by Intel to test the variable refresh rates (VRR) capabilities. With which the A750 is completely compatible.

The A750 can also support HDMI 2.1, and manufacturers will be able to add a protocol converter to convert a DisplayPort 1.4 to HDMI 2.1.

The main issue with this presentation isn’t what was presented, but what wasn’t, namely the release date.

So yet, Intel has only launched the Intel Arc Alchemist in China, with a limited sale in India. But there’s no indication yet on a worldwide release date. And, given that Team Blue faces fierce competition from Team Red, the fact that we don’t know when these cards will be released is concerning.

Advertisement

Some people also think that the Arc cards aren’t as fast as we thought, which would be another disaster if it’s true. Even though the assumption was based on the A380, it might also be true for other planes.

The only way we’ll know is if we get our hands on these cards and test them ourselves, so perhaps Intel will give us a clear release date soon.

Also Read Latest Intel graphics drivers support Windows 11 version 22H2 One set (version 31.0.101.2111) targets legacy products. Both versions address a crash...