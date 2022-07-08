Internet shutdowns cost above $10B in 2022

Governments may take down the internet to control online protests.

In 2022, government shutdowns cost the world economy $10 billion.

This is double what we had at this time last year.

Non-conflict shutdowns cost the global economy $6 million each day.

Advertisement

Internet shutdowns are primarily caused by a service provider’s technical problem, although governments also cause them. Governments may take down the internet to control online protests, but it’s costly.

Top10VPN’s study explains. Government-ordered shutdowns have cost the world economy more than $10 billion in 2022. This is double what we had at this time last year.

Top10VPN estimated the cost per day of government shutdowns in 16 countries, blocking millions of protestors in Russia and Pakistan.

Sudan, Syria, Algeria, and others shut down the internet to stop exam cheating. Non-conflict internet shutdowns cost the global economy $6 million each day.

Top10VPN’s analysis only considers significant shutdowns, not smaller outages’ economic and human rights effects. The global economy’s entire cost is certainly larger than indicated.

TopVPN’s report patterns suggest that costs will continue to spiral out of control as internet shutdowns become more widespread globally to restrict online activities.

Advertisement

Also Read Internet users are in tears after the father’s epic response to his son’s incorrect meal order You can rely on parents to discipline their children with a fair...