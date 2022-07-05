Advertisement
Internet users are in tears after the father's epic response to his son's incorrect meal order

Internet users are in tears after the father’s epic response to his son’s incorrect meal order

Articles
Internet users are in tears after the father’s epic response to his son’s incorrect meal order

Internet users are in tears after the father’s epic response to his son’s incorrect meal order

  You can rely on parents to discipline their children with a fair amount of humor and sarcasm.
  When his father's response to his text message became viral on social media, a man got a taste of it.
  A Twitter user, recently had a yearning for some roasted chicken, but when he tried to get it, he entered the wrong location.
You can rely on parents to discipline their children with a fair amount of humor and sarcasm. When his father’s response to his text message became viral on social media, a man got a taste of it.

Jitu (@JituGalani5), a Twitter user, recently had a yearning for some roasted chicken, but when he tried to get it, he entered the wrong location. Fortunately, he received his return on schedule, and he wanted to tell his family about the experience. Although receiving a reprimand for even the smallest error is customary in desi households, he was unprepared for his father’s harsh response.

He explains what transpired in a screenshot of the conversation from a WhatsApp group that he posted. The man added, “Swiggy gave me a refund, had ordered at the wrong site,” in his message. “Swiggy se refund mil gaya, galat jagah order ho gaya tha wo.” His father nearly quickly responded, “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila (You were also ordered by mistake but I did not obtain a refund),” seeing the perfect opportunity to torment his son. Further humiliating the situation, his mother joined the chat and replied with laughing emojis.

He shared the conversation in his post, writing, “Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead.”

As the post gained popularity, he tweeted that if anyone responded in the same way, he would be expelled from the group. He posted a second image and implied that he had experienced a similar incident in the past.

While many felt guilty for laughing at him, they understood that their fathers also roast them in a similar way. The fact that his father didn’t simply leave him at “read” or simply respond with a thumbs up emoji like their fathers pleased other people as well.

While this may have happened because of a straightforward food order, the internet has documented instances where even the biggest accomplishments of children received a “OK” from their parents. When Megha Rajagopalan, an Indian-origin journalist, won the Pulitzer Prize last year but only received a muted response, internet users were left laughing.

