Oppo a16e price in Pakistan & Specifications



Articles

Oppo a16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is 23,999 PKR .

Oppo is currently working on Oppo A16e. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is ready to reveal a new phone in its A-series. The upcoming smartphone will be a mid-ranger called the Oppo A16e. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio P22. The upcoming new Oppo A16e features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new smartphone has a 6.52-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and it will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The PowerVR GE8320 GPU powers the smartphone. The handset has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful RAM used in this smartphone Oppo sharp A16e, so you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast speed thanks to its powerful RAM. This smartphone has 64 gigabytes of storage, which means that the capacity of your data is more than adequate. Oppo’s A16e has a single camera setup. The smartphone’s sensor will be 13 megapixels. The A16e’s selfie shooter will be 5 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing with this new handset. The A16e smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor to protect your data. The A16e will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery, which is a large battery that will provide you with more than one day of battery backup. The Oppo A16e smartphone will be powered by the Android 11 operating system. When the Oppo A16e is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Oppo A16e detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

 

