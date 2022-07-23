Oppo a16e price in Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo a16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is 23,999 PKR .

Oppo is currently working on Oppo A16e. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is ready to reveal a new phone in its A-series. The upcoming smartphone will be a mid-ranger called the Oppo A16e. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio P22. The upcoming new Oppo A16e features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new smartphone has a 6.52-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and it will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The PowerVR GE8320 GPU powers the smartphone. The handset has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful RAM used in this smartphone Oppo sharp A16e, so you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast speed thanks to its powerful RAM. This smartphone has 64 gigabytes of storage, which means that the capacity of your data is more than adequate. Oppo’s A16e has a single camera setup. The smartphone’s sensor will be 13 megapixels. The A16e’s selfie shooter will be 5 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing with this new handset. The A16e smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor to protect your data. The A16e will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery, which is a large battery that will provide you with more than one day of battery backup. The Oppo A16e smartphone will be powered by the Android 11 operating system. When the Oppo A16e is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Oppo A16e detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 60Hz, 480 nits (Typical) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W