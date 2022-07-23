Oppo a16e price in Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo a16e price in Pakistan
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is 23,999 PKR .
Oppo is currently working on Oppo A16e. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is ready to reveal a new phone in its A-series. The upcoming smartphone will be a mid-ranger called the Oppo A16e. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio P22. The upcoming new Oppo A16e features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new smartphone has a 6.52-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and it will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The PowerVR GE8320 GPU powers the smartphone. The handset has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful RAM used in this smartphone Oppo sharp A16e, so you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast speed thanks to its powerful RAM. This smartphone has 64 gigabytes of storage, which means that the capacity of your data is more than adequate. Oppo’s A16e has a single camera setup. The smartphone’s sensor will be 13 megapixels. The A16e’s selfie shooter will be 5 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing with this new handset. The A16e smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor to protect your data. The A16e will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4230 mAh battery, which is a large battery that will provide you with more than one day of battery backup. The Oppo A16e smartphone will be powered by the Android 11 operating system. When the Oppo A16e is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.
Oppo A16e detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.