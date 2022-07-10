Realme 9 pro Plus specs & price in Pakistan

Realme will release a 9 Pro Plus. Realme’s 9-series launches next year. The next Realme 9 Pro Plus flagship has been detected in the IMEI database. The phone will use one of the latest smartphone chipsets. With MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm), the phone will process quickly. This smartphone sports a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.4-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Realme 9 pro Plus specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits), Heart rate monitor feature Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro -EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 60W, 100% in 44 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 3.0

Price in Pakistan

Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.