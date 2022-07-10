Realme 9 pro Plus specs & price in Pakistan

Realme 9i, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Plus Are Coming to Pakistan in first quarter of 2022
The 9i, the inaugural edition of the Realme 9 series, made its...
Realme will release a 9 Pro Plus. Realme’s 9-series launches next year. The next Realme 9 Pro Plus flagship has been detected in the IMEI database. The phone will use one of the latest smartphone chipsets. With MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm), the phone will process quickly. This smartphone sports a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.4-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits), Heart rate monitor feature
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 60W, 100% in 44 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 3.0
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.