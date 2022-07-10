Advertisement
Realme 9 pro Plus specs & price in Pakistan

Realme 9 pro Plus specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Realme 9 pro Plus specs & price in Pakistan

Realme 9 pro Plus

Realme will release a 9 Pro Plus. Realme’s 9-series launches next year. The next Realme 9 Pro Plus flagship has been detected in the IMEI database. The phone will use one of the latest smartphone chipsets. With MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm), the phone will process quickly. This smartphone sports a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.4-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Realme 9 pro Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAurora Green, Sunrise Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits), Heart rate monitor feature
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 60W, 100% in 44 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 3.0

Price in Pakistan

Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Also Read

Realme 9i, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Plus Are Coming to Pakistan in first quarter of 2022
The 9i, the inaugural edition of the Realme 9 series, made its...

The 9i, the inaugural edition of the Realme 9 series, made its...

