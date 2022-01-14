Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 10:56 pm

Realme 9i, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Plus Are Coming to Pakistan in first quarter of 2022

The 9i, the inaugural edition of the Realme 9 series, made its global debut in Vietnam yesterday. The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are also part of the series. For the time being, both of them are being kept under wraps. However, they are rumoured to be launching soon as well. All three Realme 9 models will then travel to Pakistan.

According to reputable sources, the Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ will arrive in Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022. Phones in the number series are often in the budget and lower mid-range price ranges. The Pro+, on the other hand, is a new member of the Realme family, implying a higher level of quality.

5G support is available in the Pro variants, which are probably powered by MediaTek silicon. The Dimensity 810 or the Dimensity 920 are rumoured to be at the heart of these phones, though this is far from confirmed.

On the rear of the 9 Pro Plus is a quad-lens camera. It’s a collection of 50MP, 13MP, 8MP, and 2MP cameras. The Realme 9 Pro+ will also enable cutting-edge 65W charging, which is generally reserved for higher-end phones, thanks to the new 5G Realme mobile. This is an upgrade over the 50W support offered last year.

The two Realme phones have already received numerous product certifications from various regulatory agencies across the world. Realme has already teased them, so their formal launch shouldn’t be too distant away.

The Snapdragon 680, Qualcomm’s latest cheap 4G chip, is used in the Realme 9i. It ought to result in more efficient performance. However, the screen suffers a minor degradation. The refresh rate has been dropped to 90Hz (from 120Hz) and the peak brightness has been reduced to 480 nits (lowered from 600 nits.) It’s still a 6.6-inch 1080P IPS LCD with a hole in the corner.

 

However, the phone’s 5000 mAh battery now charges at a quicker 33W rate. A surround sound experience is provided by dual speakers. The Realme 9i comes pre-installed with Realme UI 2 x Android 11.

