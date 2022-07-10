Advertisement
Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Realme 9i seeks to provide a premium experience at a competitive price.

While there are many factors to consider, the Realme 9i already provides a lot on its own merits, including a 6.6-inch 90Hz display, an all-day fast-charging battery, a triple-lens camera, and much more.

A 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display fits into the thin and light design of the Realme 9i. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a mid-range eight-core chipset also found within the Redmi Note 11, powers the Realme 9i.

Realme 9i Price in Pakistan

The Realme 9i expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.

Realme 9i Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionDragontrail Pro Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)
Price

Price in Rs: 37,999     Price in USD: $189
Catch all the Sci-Tech News


