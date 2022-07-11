Realme Flash specs & price in Pakistan

Smart Tech Realme will soon release Flash smartphones. Realme will release the Flash in August. This startup will introduce magnetic charging to smartphones. Realme Flash is the upcoming smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will power this device. Flash sports a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor. Adreno 660 is the GPU. The next incoming smartphone includes a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. The Realme snappy Flash features 12 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run all kinds of apps. This new phone has 256GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. Even without a microSD card, storage is fine. Realme’s Flash OS runs Android 11. The phone’s rear has three cameras.

Realme Flash specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.84 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP OIS + 50 MP + 2MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity Li-Po Non removable 4500 mAh – Fast MagDart charging 50W, fast wired charging 65W

Price in Pakistan

Realme Flash price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 88,999.

