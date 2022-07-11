Realme Flash specs & price in Pakistan

Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & Specs
The Realme 9i seeks to provide a premium experience at a competitive...
Smart Tech Realme will soon release Flash smartphones. Realme will release the Flash in August. This startup will introduce magnetic charging to smartphones. Realme Flash is the upcoming smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will power this device. Flash sports a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor. Adreno 660 is the GPU. The next incoming smartphone includes a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. The Realme snappy Flash features 12 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run all kinds of apps. This new phone has 256GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. Even without a microSD card, storage is fine. Realme’s Flash OS runs Android 11. The phone’s rear has three cameras.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP OIS + 50 MP + 2MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-Po Non removable 4500 mAh
|– Fast MagDart charging 50W, fast wired charging 65W
Realme Flash price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 88,999.
