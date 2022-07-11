Realme Flash specs & price in Pakistan

Advertisement
Realme Flash

Smart Tech Realme will soon release Flash smartphones. Realme will release the Flash in August. This startup will introduce magnetic charging to smartphones. Realme Flash is the upcoming smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will power this device. Flash sports a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor. Adreno 660 is the GPU. The next incoming smartphone includes a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. The Realme snappy Flash features 12 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run all kinds of apps. This new phone has 256GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. Even without a microSD card, storage is fine. Realme’s Flash OS runs Android 11. The phone’s rear has three cameras.

Realme Flash specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.84 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888+
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP OIS + 50 MP + 2MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacityLi-Po Non removable 4500 mAh
– Fast MagDart charging 50W, fast wired charging 65W

Price in Pakistan

Realme Flash price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 88,999.

Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Realme 9i seeks to provide a premium experience at a competitive...

