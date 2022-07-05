Samsung Galaxy F14 5G mobile specification & price In Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs and price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Expected Price Start is $200 to $300, It comes with Android 12 Os, 6.5 inches PLS IPS Display, Exynos 850 Chipset, Quad Rear and 8MP Selfie Camera, 4GB RAM / 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM / 128GB ROM
|Released
|08 December, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Price
|51
Design
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
|Weight
|221 g
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Attractive Black/ Elegant Blue/Trendy Emerald Green
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.5”
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|270 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (8nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|ADRENO 612
|RAM (Memory)
|6 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB/128 GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 5.2
|Wi-fi
|Wifi 6E
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
