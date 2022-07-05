Samsung Galaxy F14 5G mobile specification & price In Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Series Set To be Introduced Very Soon.

It is a Budget-Friendly smartphone That, Supported 6.5 inches screen/48 MP Rear Camera.

Its Main Features Its Long Lasting 6000 maH Battery.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Expected Price Start is $200 to $300, It comes with Android 12 Os, 6.5 inches PLS IPS Display, Exynos 850 Chipset, Quad Rear and 8MP Selfie Camera, 4GB RAM / 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM / 128GB ROM

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G mobile specs General Released 08 December, 2022 Status Coming Soon Price 51 Design Dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in) Weight 221 g Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Attractive Black/ Elegant Blue/Trendy Emerald Green Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type IPS Size 6.5" Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 270 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8MP Software Operating System Android 12 Hardware Chipset Exynos 990 (8nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU ADRENO 612 RAM (Memory) 6 GB Internal Storage 64 GB/128 GB Card Slot microSDXC Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, 5.2 Wi-fi Wifi 6E USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Price In Pakistan Th price of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is expected ₨ 51,999/- .

