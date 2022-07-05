Samsung Galaxy F14 5G mobile specification & price In Pakistan

Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Series Set To be Introduced Very Soon.

  • It is a Budget-Friendly smartphone That, Supported 6.5 inches screen/48 MP Rear Camera.
  • Its Main Features Its Long Lasting 6000 maH Battery.
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Expected Price Start is $200 to $300, It comes with Android 12 Os, 6.5 inches PLS IPS Display, Exynos 850 Chipset, Quad Rear and 8MP Selfie Camera, 4GB RAM / 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM / 128GB ROM

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G mobile specs

General
Released08 December, 2022
StatusComing Soon
Price51

Design

Dimensions164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
Weight221 g
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsAttractive Black/ Elegant Blue/Trendy Emerald Green
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.5”
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density270 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS
Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP
Selfie Camera8MP
Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12

Hardware

ChipsetExynos 990 (8nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUADRENO 612
RAM (Memory)6 GB
Internal Storage64 GB/128 GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC

Connectivity

BluetoothYes, 5.2
Wi-fiWifi 6E
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Price In Pakistan

Th price of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is expected ₨ 51,999/- .

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs and price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs and price in Pakistan

The phone's 7.6-inch screen is full HD (1768 x 2208 pixels). It...

 

