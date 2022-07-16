Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 side render leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is anticipated to ship in the near future, as it was recently certified by the FCC. Even though we have not yet seen the unreleased foldable, 91Mobiles has now leaked a purported render of Samsung’s next foldable compact.

The image depicts the right side of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a design and layout comparable to the Galaxy Z Flip3. These images depict a potentially flatter edge around the perimeter of the foldable, and the reflection may hint that Samsung will go for a less anodised treatment on the frame; we may see something shiny or glossy.

Aside from that, we can still see the dual cameras on the rear of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, although we hope to see improved camera hardware despite the same arrangement. In addition, the power button, fingerprint sensor, and volume controls are located in the same location as on the Z Flip3.

The Z Flip4 will also be available as a Bespoke Edition, allowing consumers to select the colour of each panel and maybe the frame. It is anticipated that the colour variety will exceed that of the Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.

We would love for the Z Flip4 to have a longer battery life, faster charging, and enhanced imaging capabilities. We also wouldn’t be disappointed if Samsung decided to equip the Z Flip4 with a lower-end, more efficient SoC to improve battery life. In the next months, Samsung will release its next-generation foldables alongside a new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.