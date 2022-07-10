Vivo Y21e specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21e Photos and Detailed Specs Leaked; Another Y-series Phone with Snapdragon 680
Vivo has produced and re-issued multiple distinct varieties of the Vivo Y21...
Tech-savvy Vivo soon launches Y21e. Geekbench lists a new Vivo Y-series smartphone for 2021. Vivo Y21e is a new cheap phone. The upcoming phone will employ Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a mid-range processor. Vivo’s Y21e boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The GPU is Adreno 610. Vivo Y21e will have IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. The new Vivo sharp Y21e has 3GB of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 64GB of storage. The microSD slot lets you expand the phone’s memory. Vivo’s Y21e includes a 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel primary sensor.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 76 x 8.0mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Vivo Y21e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 36,999.
