Vivo Y21e specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21e

Tech-savvy Vivo soon launches Y21e. Geekbench lists a new Vivo Y-series smartphone for 2021. Vivo Y21e is a new cheap phone. The upcoming phone will employ Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a mid-range processor. Vivo’s Y21e boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The GPU is Adreno 610. Vivo Y21e will have IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. The new Vivo sharp Y21e has 3GB of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 64GB of storage. The microSD slot lets you expand the phone’s memory. Vivo’s Y21e includes a 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo Y21e specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
Dimensions164.2 x 76 x 8.0mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWhite, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 36,999.

Also Read

Vivo Y21e Photos and Detailed Specs Leaked; Another Y-series Phone with Snapdragon 680
Vivo Y21e Photos and Detailed Specs Leaked; Another Y-series Phone with Snapdragon 680

Vivo has produced and re-issued multiple distinct varieties of the Vivo Y21...

 

Read More News On

