Vivo Y21e specs & price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Vivo soon launches Y21e. Geekbench lists a new Vivo Y-series smartphone for 2021. Vivo Y21e is a new cheap phone. The upcoming phone will employ Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a mid-range processor. Vivo’s Y21e boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The GPU is Adreno 610. Vivo Y21e will have IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. The new Vivo sharp Y21e has 3GB of RAM for rapid multitasking. The phone has 64GB of storage. The microSD slot lets you expand the phone’s memory. Vivo’s Y21e includes a 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel primary sensor.

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 164.2 x 76 x 8.0mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors White, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + 2 MP , LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 36,999.