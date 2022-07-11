Vivo Y71t specs & price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Vivo releases Y71t. Vivo’s Y-series smartphone will shortly be released in China. Vivo Y71t will be a mid-range phone. New smartphone will use Dimensity 810 chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. Vivo’s Y71t has an Octa-Core CPU. The phone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, the most powerful on the market. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, the finest in its class. The Y71t has 8GB of RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance. Vivo’s upcoming Y71t smartphone will run Android 11. The smartphone’s storage can hold future files.

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS 1.0 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.9 x 7.7mm Weight 166 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Aurora Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 33 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

