Vivo Y71t specs & price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Vivo releases Y71t. Vivo’s Y-series smartphone will shortly be released in China. Vivo Y71t will be a mid-range phone. New smartphone will use Dimensity 810 chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. Vivo’s Y71t has an Octa-Core CPU. The phone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, the most powerful on the market. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, the finest in its class. The Y71t has 8GB of RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance. Vivo’s upcoming Y71t smartphone will run Android 11. The smartphone’s storage can hold future files.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS 1.0
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.9 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|166 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Aurora
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 33 min (advertised)
Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.
