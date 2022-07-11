Vivo Y71t specs & price in Pakistan

Advertisement
Vivo Y71t

Tech-savvy Vivo releases Y71t. Vivo’s Y-series smartphone will shortly be released in China. Vivo Y71t will be a mid-range phone. New smartphone will use Dimensity 810 chipset. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. Vivo’s Y71t has an Octa-Core CPU. The phone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, the most powerful on the market. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, the finest in its class. The Y71t has 8GB of RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance. Vivo’s upcoming Y71t smartphone will run Android 11. The smartphone’s storage can hold future files.

Vivo Y71t specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS 1.0
Dimensions160.6 x 73.9 x 7.7mm
Weight166 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Aurora
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 33 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

Also Read

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The vivo Y15cost PKR 25,999. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM memory...

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


