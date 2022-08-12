Google Workspace upgrade is enough to ditch Microsoft 365

Google announces changes to how Workspace users interact with Microsoft Office files.

New Docs, Sheets, and Slides notifications will enable users change or restore content.

Pop-up notices will allow users to easily see and restore older document.

Advertisement

Google Workspace users will soon find it much easier to edit Microsoft Office files like Word documents and Excel spreadsheets.

The company has announced a number of changes to how Workspace users interact with Microsoft Office files. These changes include better notifications about file type and editing, which should end problems with content being overwritten and lost.

As explained in an update blog post(opens in new tab), if a Google Workspace user opens a Microsoft Office-formatted file in Office editing mode in the future, they will see a number of new notifications and warnings.

Google claims the Docs, Sheets, and Slides notifications will enable users change or restore content.

New Office-formatted alerts display across a document, spreadsheet, or slide deck to warn of compatibility issues. These flaws could lead to compatibility issues or unavailable Office functionalities.

A pop-up notice will allow users to easily see and restore older document, spreadsheet, or slide deck versions. Users can check version history and restore a document if needed.

Advertisement

Google’s new editing notifications will be enabled by default in Microsoft Office documents.

The update is rolling out immediately and should be available to all Google Workspace clients, traditional G Suite Basic and Business customers, and personal account users within weeks.

Google Workspace is trying to catch up to Microsoft Office.

Google Workspace users may now edit Microsoft Office files without an online connection, enhancing functionality and efficiency.

Also Read Google celebrates 10 years of Google Play KARACHI: Google, on the occasion of the 10th birthday of Google Play,...