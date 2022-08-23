New MacBook Pro with 5nm chips will come out before end of 2022

Apple is said to start making these two MacBook Pro models in large numbers in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will start commercial production in Q4 2022 using TSMC’s 5nm technology.

Apple will launch 5nm MacBook Pro chips this year.

We already know that Apple is working on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that will be released soon.

Apple is said to start making these two MacBook Pro models in large numbers in the fourth quarter of 2022. The M2 chips might be made using a 5nm process.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will start commercial production in Q4 2022 using TSMC's 5nm technology, according to rumours.

TSMC’s 3nm process will contribute to revenue in 2023. Apple will employ the new chips.

This means Apple can’t use 3nm this year. Apple will launch 5nm MacBook Pro chips this year.

Some rumours say Apple may employ 3nm CPUs in future Macbook Pros by 2022.

In September, major production will begin. Apple may adopt TSMC’s newest technology.

Also, previous reports show that Apple will use the M2 Pro chip, and possibly an M2 Max chip, in its 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models later in 2022 or early in 2023.

We’ve also said that Apple will release more than one new Mac computer this year.

The next MacBook Pros will be more focused on better graphics. Because professionals who want to do more difficult things on their computers, like editing videos, coding, etc., use the MacBook Pro.

