Oppo A57s price in Pakistan & specs

Tech-savvy Oppo’s A57s will be released soon. The business is releasing a new A-series phone. Oppo A57s is a new budget-friendly phone. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35, a new chipset. Oppo A57s contains a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

Oppo A57s price in Pakistan

Oppo A57s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Oppo A57s specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP , LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

