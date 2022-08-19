Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A57s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A57s price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A57s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A57s price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement

Tech-savvy Oppo’s A57s will be released soon. The business is releasing a new A-series phone. Oppo A57s is a new budget-friendly phone. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35, a new chipset. Oppo A57s contains a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

Oppo A57s price in Pakistan

Oppo A57s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Oppo A57s specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
Dimensions163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Oppo F21 pro price in Pakistan & full specs
Oppo F21 pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo has recently unveiled the F21 Pro. The phone's impressive specs will...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story