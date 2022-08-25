PTA specifies minimum broadband speed.

PTCL users will face slow internet speed for some days
Many Pakistanis may soon see faster internet speeds as a result of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) adjustment of the country’s broadband internet regulations.
The telecom regulator discussed internet speeds in Pakistan among other topics while at the Consumer Conference this year.
In Pakistan, the minimum broadband internet speed should be 4Mbps (up from 256 kbps), and you should receive 80% of the promised internet speeds, according to PTA.
For example, if you have a 10Mbps connection, you should always receive at least 8Mbps speed. You may formally complain to PTA about it if it falls below that level.
Many portions of the nation should benefit from faster internet connections as a result, particularly isolated locations with slow download rates.
You can now complain to PTA if your Internet Service Provider (ISP) provides you with anything less than 4Mbps if your ISP labels itself a “broadband” internet provider.
Additionally, users who only receive 80% of their intended internet connection speeds will benefit from this breakthrough.
It’s unclear whether this solely pertains to download speeds or to upload and download speeds as well.
There may finally be some hope for those PTCL customers who frequently experience speeds that are lower than those that are advertised.
Going to PTA’s website and selecting “Consumer Complaints” will allow you to file a complaint.
Here, you can submit your online complaint form, which includes questions about your contact information and the kind of complaint you want to file. Calling PTA’s customer care line at 0800-55055 will also allow you to file a complaint. Every day from 9 am to 9 pm, it is accessible.
