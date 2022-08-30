Realme 9 price in Pakistan & specs

The Chinese company Realme shows off the 9 Series smartphone.

The phone will have a 6.43-inch screen and 2.4GHz Octa-Core processor.

It will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, which is usually found in high-end phones.

Advertisement

Realme, a Chinese firm, unveils the 9 Series smartphone. Realme is currently developing two new smartphones for its brand-new 9-series.

Realme has officially confirmed that these phones will be coming out. There have been a few leaks about the new phone, which will be called the Realme 9.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset will run the phone when it comes out. This is a powerful chipset found in high-end phones.

The Realme 9’s processor is strong. The phone’s processor is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core.

The Realme 9 will sport a 6.43-inch screen and 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Realme 9 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Realme 9 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 61,999/-

Realme 9 full specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.67″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro -EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 31 min, 100% in 75 min (advertised)

Also Read Oppo A54s price in Pakistan & specs Oppo, a Chinese company, is working on a new A-series smartphone. The...