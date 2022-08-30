Realme 9 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A54s price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo, a Chinese company, is working on a new A-series smartphone. The...
Realme, a Chinese firm, unveils the 9 Series smartphone. Realme is currently developing two new smartphones for its brand-new 9-series.
Realme has officially confirmed that these phones will be coming out. There have been a few leaks about the new phone, which will be called the Realme 9.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset will run the phone when it comes out. This is a powerful chipset found in high-end phones.
The Realme 9’s processor is strong. The phone’s processor is a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core.
The Realme 9 will sport a 6.43-inch screen and 1080 x 2400 resolution.
Realme 9 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 61,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.67″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 31 min, 100% in 75 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.