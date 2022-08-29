Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
  • The 6.4-inch screen supports 1080p FHD Plus resolution.
  • Samsung Galaxy’s A30 has a dedicated SD card slot.
  • 16M colours brighten the Galaxy A30’s screen.
Samsung will soon announce its new Galaxy A30 with a new design. Samsung Galaxy A30’s colour selections have also been updated. Before 2017, we saw white in numerous gadgets, but now it’s coming back with Samsung Galaxy A30. Just a few days ago, it was confirmed that the Note 9 will be available in white in early 2019. If accurate, Samsung’s Galaxy A30 will appear amazing and elegant. Black is a permanent choice for most devices, however Samsung A30 has introduced blue. Red is a new colour choice for Galaxy A30 by Samsung. The 6.4-inch screen supports 1080p FHD Plus resolution. 16M colours brighten the Galaxy A30’s screen. As usual, this company offers a dual SIM slot so you may use two distinct networks at once. Samsung Galaxy’s A30 has a dedicated SD card slot for those who want to enhance the 64GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan

 Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A30 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UISamsung Experience 9.5
Dimensions158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Silver, Blue, pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetExynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W

