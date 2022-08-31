Samsung Galaxy S21 gets Android 13 One UI 5.0 beta update.

The Android 13 OS-based One UI 5.0 Beta upgrade for the Galaxy S22 family started trickling out earlier this month.

The beta has also started to roll out in South Korea and the UK.

The Android 13 OS-based One UI 5.0 Beta upgrade for Samsung’s current-generation flagship series, the Galaxy S22 family, started trickling out earlier this month.

The company has now made this upgrade available for the Galaxy S21 series from the prior generation as well.

The new One UI 5.0 Beta version will include a number of features, according to the South Korean software giant.

The One UI public beta upgrade is presently only being made available in a few markets and is not yet available everywhere.

Therefore, owners of the Galaxy S21 in India are not eligible for this upgrade, but the beta has also started to roll out in South Korea and the UK.

Only those who have already registered for the beta program can get the public beta update for the One UI 5.0.

If you’re interested, you can register for this program through the Samsung Members application. You’ll need to provide some information before you’re alerted when you’re eligible for the update.

The final update is anticipated to reach all eligible devices sometime in October 2022, according to official notes.

Samsung includes the significant Android 13 update, the new OS’s color scheme, as well as a number of additional features and UI modifications with the One UI 5.0 beta update.

This covers features like stacked widgets, app-specific opt-in notifications, and more.

The Gallery app now supports optical character recognition, or OCR, which essentially allows users to copy and paste text from the images themselves.

