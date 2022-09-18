Apple iPhone 14 supports 8 eSIMs and dual active eSIMs

Apple’s eSIM-only approach stores all e-SIMs on your phone.

Apple has published a support document explaining how iPhone 14 owners can use eSIM SIM cards abroad.

Concerns have been raised about the fact that the US iPhone 14 models are getting rid of the traditional SIM card slots and replacing them with eSIM SIM slots.

The document aims to answer how many international travellers switch their US SIM cards to foreign ones when flying abroad.

Apple’s decision to remove the traditional SIM slot from the iPhone 14 has many worried about changing carriers outside the US or paying expensive roaming fees.

Cupertino disagrees. Apple’s iPhone 14 can support up to eight eSIM cards, the same as the iPhone XS. Both the iPhone 14 and 13 can have two eSIMs active.

“This could, for example, include one eSIM for your home and another eSIM for the place you are visiting,” Apple adds. “You can swap which of your saved eSIMs are active by simply changing your selection in settings. This can be useful if you regularly travel to the same places.”

The eSIM-only approach stores all e-SIMs on your phone. With an eSIM, you don’t need to buy, carry, and exchange physical SIM cards (which can be lost) or wait for them in the mail.

The document explains how an iPhone 14 owner can subscribe to international eSIMs.

Apple notes that many carriers offer prepaid options on their websites or apps before arrival. “Operators will provide instructions for activating the eSIM via QR code or mobile app.”

A separate support page lists all carriers that offer eSIMs, including eSIM Quick Transfer, which transfers your old phone number to the iPhone 14 without contacting your carrier.

In other cases, you must show your ID to a mobile operator. Apple says 400 carriers in 100 markets support eSIM on the iPhone.

Not every mobile operator supports eSIM, though. The iPhone 14’s eSIM may encourage global carriers to offer them in the future.

Last week, research firm Counterpoint wrote, “This technology will see more rapid adoption once Apple uses it to sell the iPhone.”

“It happened with two cameras, portrait cameras and a notch in the display with Face ID. The same phenomenon will repeat with eSIM.”