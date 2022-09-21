Apple will raise app store prices in Europe and Asia

Apple is raising prices for apps and in-app purchases.

Prices will go up in the eurozone, some Asian and South American countries, and the US.

The new prices will go into effect on October 5, except for subscriptions that automatically renew.

Apple said on Tuesday that starting next month, prices for apps and in-app store will go up in the eurozone, some Asian and South American countries, and the United States.

Apple said in a blog post that the new prices will go into effect on October 5, except for subscriptions that automatically renew.

The US tech giant changes its prices in different regions on a regular basis.

Last year, it lowered prices for countries in the eurozone to account for differences in currencies and taxes. The starting price for many apps dropped from 1.09 euros to 99 euro cents.

With the most recent price hike, these prices now start at 1.19 euros.

This year, inflation, interest rates, and energy prices have all gone up quickly, which has hurt the yen, the euro, and most currencies from emerging economies.

This year, the euro fell to its lowest point in 20 years and has been stuck around parity with the dollar for weeks.

Countries outside of the eurozone that will see price increases are Sweden and Poland in Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Vietnam in Asia, and Chile in South America.

Apple said that some countries, like Vietnam, had to raise prices because of new rules about how to collect taxes from customers.

Apple’s new iPhones came out earlier this month, and the company has been building up its services business to make it less dependent on its mainstay smartphones.

In the last few years, Apple’s services business, which includes the App Store, has grown quickly and now brings in about $20 billion per quarter.

