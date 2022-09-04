Huawei unveils smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches

Huawei used IFA 2022, Berlin’s ongoing tech festival, to unveil new products for international markets.

Two new phones, the Nova 10 and MateBook X Pro, were introduced this week.

The company also debuted the wellness Huawei Watch D wearable in Europe.

Huawei used IFA 2022, Berlin’s ongoing tech festival, to unveil a slew of new products for international markets. The Chinese technology industry has suffered significantly as a result of its prohibition in the United States.

Huawei, once a global smartphone behemoth, is now competing for a piece of the pie even within its own country.

Having said that, the tech company is still keen on introducing new phones in foreign markets, even if they lack Google services.

This week at IFA 2022, Huawei expands its global product portfolio with the introduction of two new phones, the Nova 10 and the Huawei Nova 10, as well as the wellness Huawei Watch D wearable.

Despite these major setbacks, Huawei has continued to release smartphones in its home country, neighboring regions, and international markets such as Europe. The number of Huawei devices available globally grows this week at IFA 2022 with the introduction of two new phones, the Nova 10 and the Nova 10, as well as the wellness Watch D wearable.

Huawei Nova 10

The 60MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera, according to Huawei, was designed with photography in mind, particularly selfies. Meanwhile, one of the main differences between the Nova 10 series’ basic and Pro models is the addition of a second 8MP portrait camera on the front of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

MateBook X Pro by Huawei

Huawei also debuted the new MateBook X Pro at IFA 2022. The laptop has been updated with 12th generation Intel Core CPUs and features a 14.2-inch 90Hz FullView display with the “most sophisticated touchpad ever found on a MateBook,” according to Huawei.

The Windows 11 laptop includes a new Huawei Shark Fin Fan cooling system, 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage, a 60Wh battery, two Thunderbolt 4 connections, two USB-C connectors, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. More details about the MateBook X Pro can be found here.

The Huawei Watch D

The Huawei Watch D is not a new product; it was introduced in China in December of last year. The smartwatch is now available in Europe, but the company did not provide pricing or availability information. The major features of the Watch D include the ability to monitor blood pressure, perform an ECG, and check SpO2.

