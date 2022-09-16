iOS 16.1 displays battery life on Face ID iPhones

iOS 16 introduced “battery percentage,” which displays the amount of battery on top of the battery icon in the status bar.

Users had to pull down the control centre to see how much battery was left.

Since the iPhone got Face ID, there wasn’t enough room in the status bar to show the percentage of battery life because of the notch.

A new feature called “battery percentage” was introduced with iOS 16, and when it was enabled, it displayed the amount of the percentage right on top of the battery icon that was located in the status bar.

Except for the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini, it has been added to every single iPhone model that has Face ID.

Multiple users have reported in the MacRumors forums that the battery percentage feature in the first Beta build of iOS 16 for developers now allows all iPhones with FaceID notches to display a number over the battery icon. This was reported to have occurred in the build.

