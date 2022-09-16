Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • iOS 16.1 displays battery life on Face ID iPhones
iOS 16.1 displays battery life on Face ID iPhones

iOS 16.1 displays battery life on Face ID iPhones

Articles
Advertisement
iOS 16.1 displays battery life on Face ID iPhones

iOS 16.1 displays battery life on Face ID iPhones

Advertisement
  • iOS 16 introduced “battery percentage,” which displays the amount of battery on top of the battery icon in the status bar.
  • Users had to pull down the control centre to see how much battery was left.

Since the iPhone got Face ID, there wasn’t enough room in the status bar to show the percentage of battery life because of the notch.

Advertisement

To see how much battery was left, iPhone users had to pull down the control centre.

A new feature called “battery percentage” was introduced with iOS 16, and when it was enabled, it displayed the amount of the percentage right on top of the battery icon that was located in the status bar.

Except for the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini, it has been added to every single iPhone model that has Face ID.

Multiple users have reported in the MacRumors forums that the battery percentage feature in the first Beta build of iOS 16 for developers now allows all iPhones with FaceID notches to display a number over the battery icon. This was reported to have occurred in the build.

Also Read

Xiaomi 12T series and Redmi Pad might come out in October
Xiaomi 12T series and Redmi Pad might come out in October

Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Pad, and Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds are...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story