iPhone 14 Pro users facing ‘camera shaking’ and ‘making noise’

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro has a 48-megapixel camera with Action Mode that lets you take smooth videos.

But third-party apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok cause video to shake when recorded with the camera app.

Apple may release an update to iOS 16 that could fix this problem.

Advertisement

People who wanted to buy an iPhone 14 Pro got bad news. People who bought the iPhone 14 pro right after it came out to say that third-party apps can’t record video properly.

When you use a third-party app with the camera, the footage is blurry and shaky.

This is such a bad thing, especially for people who bought an iPhone 14 Pro because of its camera and are content creators. This is a big obstacle for them to get over.

Apple’s update to the iPhone 14 Pro has a lot of new features, like a 48-megapixel sensor and an Action Mode that lets you take smooth videos.

However, it seems that the real problem is with the third-party apps that use the camera. It looks like there is a problem with how the hardware works together.

Many users say the camera module shakes when using Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Advertisement

The same problem was reported by 9to5Mac and registered with Apple. This showed that videos from third-party apps have too much movement.

Some users complained that they could hear the app’s camera shaking and mechanical movement.

One user video shows a grinding noise. The problem is with the third-party app, not the camera app.

The company hasn’t said anything about the problems that iPhone 14 Pro’s users are having, but tech critics think there might be a software problem that needs to be fixed.

We can also expect Apple to release an update to iOS 16 that could fix this problem.

Let’s wait and see what happens.

Advertisement

Also Read Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan & features 4500 mAh battery to get enough backup time. The gadget has a...