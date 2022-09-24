Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo X80 Lite will be the lite series X version. The phone...
Itel new Vision 3 was officially released in India with Turbo, which added 3GB of RAM to the phone.
It was just released on the Indian market, and for the price, its specs and features are impressive.
Itel’s Vision 3 Turbo may launch in other countries as well. It’s an affordable smartphone with good features.
The company says the Vision 3 Turbo is the only phone in this price range with 6GB of RAM.
The smartphone draws an additional 3GB of RAM from idle memory to increase speed.
Itel Vision’s 3 Turbo is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A Chipset and a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
The display on the Itel Vision 3 is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone its power.
Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Multi Green, Jewel Blue, and Deep Ocean Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Extra Features
|2.5D curved, 480 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM (+3GB turbo RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.