Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in Pakistan & specs

Itel Vision 3 Turbo

  • The Itel Vision 3 was just released on the Indian market with Turbo, which added 3GB of RAM to the phone.
  • The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A Chipset and a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

Itel new Vision 3 was officially released in India with Turbo, which added 3GB of RAM to the phone.

It was just released on the Indian market, and for the price, its specs and features are impressive.

Itel’s Vision 3 Turbo may launch in other countries as well. It’s an affordable smartphone with good features.

The company says the Vision 3 Turbo is the only phone in this price range with 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone draws an additional 3GB of RAM from idle memory to increase speed.

Itel Vision’s 3 Turbo is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A Chipset and a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The display on the Itel Vision 3 is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone its power.

Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in Pakistan

Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.

Itel Vision 3 Turbo specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMulti Green, Jewel Blue, and Deep Ocean Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A
GPUPowerVR GE8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
Extra Features2.5D curved, 480 nits
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM (+3GB turbo RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

