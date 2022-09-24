Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in Pakistan & specs

The Itel Vision 3 was just released on the Indian market with Turbo, which added 3GB of RAM to the phone.

The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A Chipset and a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

Itel new Vision 3 was officially released in India with Turbo, which added 3GB of RAM to the phone.

It was just released on the Indian market, and for the price, its specs and features are impressive.

Itel’s Vision 3 Turbo may launch in other countries as well. It’s an affordable smartphone with good features.

The company says the Vision 3 Turbo is the only phone in this price range with 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone draws an additional 3GB of RAM from idle memory to increase speed.

Itel Vision’s 3 Turbo is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A Chipset and a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The display on the Itel Vision 3 is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone its power.

Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in Pakistan

Itel Vision 3 Turbo price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.

Itel Vision 3 Turbo specs

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Multi Green, Jewel Blue, and Deep Ocean Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc SC9863A GPU PowerVR GE8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Extra Features 2.5D curved, 480 nits Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM (+3GB turbo RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB ) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

