Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysian Apple users will have to pay more for software

Customers of Apple would have to pay more.

Prices would start to apply on October 5.

Countries that use the euro will also be impacted by the higher costs.

Advertisement

According to the tech giant, customers of Apple in nations including Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Poland would have to pay more starting next month for apps and in-app purchases.

The California-based business announced on Monday that prices would start to apply on October 5. Customers in Egypt, Sweden, Vietnam, and any other countries that use the euro will also be impacted by the higher costs.

The adjustments reflect new laws in Vietnam that mandate that Apple collect and pay value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income taxes (CIT), both of which have a 5 percent charge, the company said.

The adjustments, according to Sydney, Australia-based tech industry expert Trevor Long, will primarily affect in-app purchases with the lowest pricing tiers.

“I believe it’s crucial to keep in mind that Apple does not determine the cost of a product, be it an app or an in-app purchase, but they do determine the pricing increments that publishers and developers may use. “Those on the lowest pricing tier are more likely to be impacted by Apple’s changes to their pricing structure since they are unable to lower their costs to the next level down,” Long told Al Jazeera.

Customers won’t likely object to the adjustments because they are often the least expensive ones, but they should really use this as an opportunity to review all of their app subscriptions.

Advertisement

Also Read Apple fixes a troubling problem with iPhone 14 Pro camera Apple is working on a fix for iPhone 14 Pro owners who...