OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Chinese phone manufacturer’s newest flagship model, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has a curved edge display.

The newcomer’s 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset give the phone incredibly quick speed.

The smartphone boasts a sizable 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a pixel density of 525 PPI.

A smooth and wonderful user experience is provided by the Adreno 730 GPU and the 120Hz refresh rate of the display. The Victus version of Corning Gorilla Glass shields the screen from any harm.

The Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery is supported by 80W high-wattage charging. On the Pro device, wireless fast charging is 50W. The new phone has reverse wireless charging as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 169,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits ( peak ), Always-on display Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP , f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

