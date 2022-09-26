Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement

The Chinese phone manufacturer’s newest flagship model, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has a curved edge display.

The newcomer’s 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset give the phone incredibly quick speed.

The smartphone boasts a sizable 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a pixel density of 525 PPI.

A smooth and wonderful user experience is provided by the Adreno 730 GPU and the 120Hz refresh rate of the display. The Victus version of Corning Gorilla Glass shields the screen from any harm.

The Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery is supported by 80W high-wattage charging. On the Pro device, wireless fast charging is 50W. The new phone has reverse wireless charging as well.

Advertisement

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 169,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVolcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

 

Also Read

OnePlus 10 Pro gets Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 update
OnePlus 10 Pro gets Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 update

The OxygenOS 13 upgrade has begun rolling out to the OnePlus 10...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story