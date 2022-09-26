OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OnePlus 10 Pro gets Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 update
The OxygenOS 13 upgrade has begun rolling out to the OnePlus 10...
The Chinese phone manufacturer’s newest flagship model, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has a curved edge display.
The newcomer’s 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset give the phone incredibly quick speed.
The smartphone boasts a sizable 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a pixel density of 525 PPI.
A smooth and wonderful user experience is provided by the Adreno 730 GPU and the 120Hz refresh rate of the display. The Victus version of Corning Gorilla Glass shields the screen from any harm.
The Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery is supported by 80W high-wattage charging. On the Pro device, wireless fast charging is 50W. The new phone has reverse wireless charging as well.
The OnePlus 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 169,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery
